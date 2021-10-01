A new form of comfort – Le Prospecteur





During the pandemic, many students have stayed in the comfort of their own homes, focusing on their lessons rather than the shirt you would see on a computer screen. Since the return of face-to-face classes this fall semester, you may find some students still in that state of mind of comfort expressed by what they wear. Revolutionizing the idea of ​​comfortable clothing may seem impossible to many, but after spending months indoors mostly using sweatpants and loose shirts, some have gotten very creative. From workout clothes to Crocs, these are some of the essentials of an outfit over the past year and a half. Modern fashion trends are constantly evolving every day and inspiring so many raised pieces that they already own, using what they already have in their wardrobe. Wearing sweatpants with Oxford shoes no longer seems foreign to the eyes as many have adapted to the comfortable clothes we wear. Even those who continue to dress to impress have found little ways to adjust to a more comfortable lifestyle. Rather than the newer shoes, you might find people wearing worn sneakers paired with chinos or even a dress. Not only is this change happening here on campus, but across the country, even in one of the biggest fashion capitals. A play written byThe New York Timesexplains how many people on Wall Street now dress and trade high heels for flats and suits for casual pants and a button-down shirt. With the comfort that pervades most of our wardrobes, many might think that I have always dressed comfortably, I don’t see a difference. It is impossible to ignore that we have not been involved in what we wear. Let’s not deny that not everyone prioritizes fashion, but working and completing the school year remotely for the past year and a half has touched us all. When we shop, we may choose a pair of loose fit jeans over the once popular skinny jeans because of the way we prioritize comfort over style. The pandemic has affected us in ways that we hadn’t even realized, our fashion being part of our conscious choices of what we buy and what we decide to wear. So, keep wearing your sweatpants in class. You will not break any secret dress code after the pandemic. Itzel Giron can be contacted at [email protected]

