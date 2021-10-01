Male celebrities who embrace fluid gender fashion





The fashion industry has always paid the risk takers. Defying gender norms and coming into contact with their feminine side, some male celebrities have made headlines for their fashion sense and we live to see them flourish. Lots of criticism and reactions have poured in for these looks, but the enemies have had nothing against them. Here is a list of some celebrities who have captured hearts with their looks embracing their feminine side. Jaden smith Picture: Instagram Jaden, who has made music, performed and been in the limelight all his life, has consistently made the headlines, whether it’s about his music, his acting or fashion. He is known to stand out from the crowd with his special taste. Her choices have always been supported by her parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. When he first wore skirts and dresses he garnered quite a bit of criticism from critics and in an interview with British GQ in March 2016 he said: “I feel like people are a little confused about gender norms ……. I don’t see men’s clothes and women’s clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people. Sam smith Picture: Twriter In September 2019, Sam Smith tweeted about her non-binary identity and expressed his joy at the way they kissed after a long fight with her. Smith has always been open about their queer identity, but has since set new standards for fashion critics. In several music videos, red carpet appearances and Instagram posts, Sam Smith has expressed his identity in trendy clothes and makeup and encouraged others to do so too. Lil Nas X

Picture: Instagram Grammy-winning rapper Montero Lamar Hill, who bears his stage name ‘Lil Nas X’, spoke about being gay and stood out with that eccentric fashion sense and best clips. Through his art, his appearances on the red carpet and on social media platforms, he encourages people to embrace their gender identity and express themselves in the same way. Billy Porter

Pictureshutterstock American actor and performer Billy Porter has showcased some of the best looks that have featured in the fashion books of red carpet appearances over the years. Her non-binary approach to fashion and film roles sets new standards. In the 2021 remake of the movie Cinderella starring Camilla Cabello, Billy portrayed a “genderless” fairy godmother and said that “magic has no gender”. Harry Styles

Picture: Instagram Former One Direction member Harry Styles not only had a successful solo career in music, but also dabbled in comedy after his debut in “Dunkirk”. Styles have consistently been praised for their fashion choices. During his recent red carpet looks and photoshoots, he wore clothes that drew critical criticism on “Manly Men,” which didn’t stop Harry Styles from adopting a flowing fashion in between. sexes. From hot pink to floral designs, from loose cuts to dresses, these celebrities have explored the feminine section of the fashion realm. By applying makeup, painting their nails and wearing heavy jewelry, celebrities are gradually popularizing fluid fashion between the sexes.

