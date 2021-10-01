When the outfit is under duress







A politician from the state of Bihar has made headlines recently and not for the right reasons. An argument erupted after he was seen walking around in his underwear while traveling on a train. Many passengers were offended by the sight and a video of him undressing went viral. One of them even argued with the man about it. However, the person in the news later claimed that an upset stomach had forced him to go to the bathroom while undressing! The person who objected to his lack of attire accused the politician and his henchmen of ripping off his rings and a chain for daring to express his disapproval. In these days of WFH or working from home, questions have arisen about appropriate clothing for zoom meetings and video conferences. I have spoken to many young men who admit that this is a problem. They believe that when you are at home you should be free to wear whatever you are comfortable in. But they understand that you need to look presentable when talking to coworkers or your boss. There have been many instances of slippage, especially during online lessons, when an unsuspecting family member may walk into a room in loungewear only to find themselves in the center of many pairs of shocked or disapproving eyes. . On the eve of their return to Parliament last month, members of the House of Commons received a warning about the need to dress appropriately in business attire. This was aimed at remedying any laxity that may have taken hold during the Covid-19 lockdown. Upgraded tips despise jeans, chinos, sportswear or other casual pants as well as women’s t-shirts and sleeveless tops Coming from a military background, I’m used to seeing men like my father and brothers dress impeccably. Shirts were always tucked in and socks worn with shoes were the norm. I was shocked to see a friend’s husband wearing uneven socks (two very different designs and colors) and the explanation given was that it took the hassle out of finding a matching pair! While vacationing in the UK many years ago during a very hot summer, I was surprised to see shirtless men driving in the scorching heat. This is something that you will not see in India because people are more reluctant about such behavior. Many offices have a dress code to ensure appropriate behavior as this can reflect on the business. Of course, different workplaces adopt standards depending on the nature of the work. Marketing managers, for example, need to dress formally because they need to meet customers and are ambassadors for their organization. I have seen such people tear off ties and take off jackets as soon as they return to power. Formal wear can be very uncomfortable if you live in a place with scorching temperatures. We got our first look at dress codes at school. This is especially true of conventual institutions which have very specific rules down to the color of the hair ribbon, the length of the skirt as well as the way you keep your hair. Don’t wear your hair loose. All free ends had to be tied. Now, when I see movies about schools and students rushing up the stairs or out of the classroom, I remember a time when decorum was our guiding principle. It makes me want, but maybe a happy medium would be between absolute freedom and a certain respect for the rules. However, to those who say they don’t dress to impress and wear what they’re comfortable in, all I can say is they forget they don’t. do not have to see each other but that others do. Vanaja Rao is a freelance writer based in Hyderabad, India

