Let’s all guess how Aaron Rodgers will dress for Halloween

EEven though he is on the shortlist of the best quarterbacks of all time, he is the greatest Packers player to ever live, and he is undoubtedly one of the four chiefs who would appear on the “Mount.” Playermore ”of Wisconsin sports stars, Aaron Rodgers is also human. He’s a guy with his own likes, dislikes, passions, interpersonal skills, hopes and intentions that have nothing to do with football. When he’s not on the pitch, he doesn’t owe anyone anything.

As such, he’s able to skip the mini camp in favor of singing Taylor Swift songs while on vacation in Hawaii with actors I’ve never heard of. He is allowed to express his frustrations to the media… or, conversely, to say and do nothing of substance to clarify his feelings as an entire organization and its fan base are wondering what is going to happen. And he can let his hair grow as long as he wants for the reason he wants.

Last week Rodgers recognized her eye-catching hairstyle during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” claiming that he has been growing his hair out for almost a year for a Halloween costume. Costs. This is not news (although so much places wrote about it). It honestly doesn’t matter. It has nothing to do with his performance on the pitch. It is not a distraction. It is absolutely his right to have the hairstyle he wants. That being said, we have to admit that we are now wondering how the double MVP will dress for Halloween.

In recent years, Rodgers has worked at Uncle Rico’s Napoleon Dynamite and member of the Aquatic life with Steve Zissou crew. So the mind races when you consider the number of Aaron Rodgers costume possibilities that exist. The only clue he gave in the McAfee interview was that he introduced himself as “someone who is a hero of [his] who has long hair. While that doesn’t really narrow it down, it’s at least enough information to help us make educated guesses about his Halloween costume. Here are our top five guesses, ranked in order of probability. Please add your guesses in the comments for a chance to win a prize.

I’m even afraid to suggest this, but is it possible that the combination of Green Bay drafting Jordan Love and cutting Jake Kumerow made Aaron Rodgers… Jokerfied ?! Oh no.

I mean he likes Office a lot. And being 16 years behind on her costume concept seems to fit her theme of Halloweens past.

Someone who’s one of his heroes with long hair? It sounds like a tribute to his injured teammate and good friend David Bakhtiari.

I don’t feel like doing this Photoshop so just imagine Aaron with a bald cap and a bunch of hair sticking out from the sides or some shit. I’m willing to bet Rodgers got into this spiritual teacher, “modern yoga guru,” psychologist and author of Be here now.

“Yeah guys, they have motorcycles. And a lot of other things too. This easily surprised pork chopper enthusiast is definitely one of my long haired heroes.

While we’re 99% sure it will be one of those people, we also encourage you to submit your own Aaron Rodgers costume riddle. Limit of one guess per person. The first person to guess it correctly will win a Milwaukee Record Prize Pack. Good luck!