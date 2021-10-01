Black in Fashion Council and Human Rights Campaign Release First Report, Inside Balmain’s Entertainment Marketing Strategy





Black in Fashion Council and Human Rights Campaign publish the "Black In Fashion" index

This week, the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released the first ever “Black in Fashion” index, which “measures company policies and practices related to the inclusiveness of black employees. , According to a press release. The report places participating companies in one of three levels of recognition (Building Foundation for Inclusion, Foundation for Inclusion or Innovative Inclusion) based on their work in four categories: non-discrimination in the workplace policies, development of ” an inclusive culture, engagement with the black community and corporate social responsibility. . BIFC co-founder Lindsay Peoples Wagner said in a statement that the “Black in Fashion” index reflects “the vital work we have done behind the scenes to ensure that companies practice inclusive policies. companies realized in the last year that it is not enough to display a black square or publish a quote on MLK Day, the work we are invested in requires a change in infrastructure and culture on the part of companies to intensely question their DCI values ​​and priorities. ”You can read the full report here. {Fashionista Inbox} In Balmain’s entertainment marketing strategy

Following Balmain’s festival-style spring 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Alexandra Mondalek reports on the brand’s entertainment marketing efforts, which include a scripted TV series, for Fashion business. “Everything was done in terms of traditional campaigns, what’s the next step?” Asked Txampi Diz, Marketing Director of Balmain. {Fashion business} What beauty publishers want brands to send and what they absolutely don’t want them to send

