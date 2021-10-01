Arizona Coyotes become first NHL team to completely relax player dress code on game day

The Arizona Coyotes plan to completely relax their game-day dress code for players, making them the first and only National Hockey League team to do so, according to an ESPN poll.According to a report by Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Exhibit 14, paragraph 5 of the NHL collective agreement states that players are required to wear jackets, ties and dress pants when going to and from games, unless otherwise directed by their head coach or general manager.

Coyotes brand boss Alex Meruelo Jr. approached former team captain Oliver Ekman-Larrson ahead of last season to relax the dress code before home games in the name of uniqueness and growth from the team’s fan base.

“Being the first team to have no dress code was great. The guys loved it. I think it’s great to be able to show off a bit of your personality and your wardrobe other than your costumes,” said Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun at ESPN. “I had fun with it. I enjoyed it. I’m glad this is something we will continue to do.”

The path for relaxed dress codes in the NHL was paved by the league’s 2020 playoff bubble, as the league told players they could dress the way they wanted during the playoffs before returning. to normal CBA policy. Since then, several teams in the league have relaxed traditional requirements for a suit and tie.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators, for example, expect their players to wear team tracksuits for games this season. The Seattle Kraken is also considering a casual dress code.

ESPN reported that the NHLPA has been pushing for relaxed dress codes, and a league source predicted that teams would completely relax their dress codes over the next five years – although it would take some time to change. long-standing standards around hockey and traditional ideas of player decorum.