Saks Fifth Avenue added 60 new brands to its kids category in 2021 – Glossy

Clothing label Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens The Row caused a stir on social media Wednesday when it released an unexpected collection of fall kids’ clothes. Her mix of bold fall colors with raised designs was an immediate hit – and a new direction for a company that had never done children’s fashion before.

Someone is hiding my credit card before I buy my little nephew the whole The Row children’s collection: pic.twitter.com/s2JzaGEutD

But those who have watched the buying data over the past six months may have seen it coming. Children’s fashion is more and more popular. The children’s clothing market has grown faster than men’s and women’s fashion over the past two years, reaching $ 252 billion globally and $ 34 billion in the United States last year. This is particularly noticeable among luxury brands and retailers. On its own, Saks Fifth Avenue added 60 new brands to its children’s category in 2021, including big names like Off-White, The Row, Armani and Moschino. To go back further, Farfetch quadruple its offers for children between 2016 and 2017.

Tracy Margolies, head of merchandising at Saks Fifth Avenue, said the retailer saw exponential growth in sales of children’s clothing during 2021, although she declined to provide dollar amounts. She and her team focused on increasing the representation of luxury and streetwear brands as a result, which made up the bulk of children’s sales growth in 2021., according to Margolies.

we have widened [kids’] clothing and footwear, as well as other categories of top-notch children, ”said Margolies. “And we added the tweens category, recognizing that this age group is increasingly fashion savvy at a younger age, leading them to look for ways to define their personal style. Plus, we were doing special product launches with brands that we know our customers really love and will gravitate towards.

For a retailer like Saks, selling more children’s clothing serves the dual purpose of building customer loyalty. It turns Saks from a place where you buy clothes for yourself to a place where you can buy clothes for your whole family. More reasons to return to a store should, in theory, lead to greater loyalty.

This strategic shift to serve the whole family has allowed us not only to increase our sales in the children’s category, but also to establish a deeper relationship with our client by offering a wider range of luxury items for the whole family. family, said Margolies. Customers who choose Saks to shop across all categories, including kids, contemporaries, designers, and accessories tend to over-index among our top customers.

Streetwear is a particularly notable trend among children’s designer clothing. At Saks, designer sneakers have been a major driver of the growth in children’s clothing. Matt Alexander, CEO of retailer Neighborhood Goods, said he saw a strong correlation between buyers of street wear and children’s wear.

“We found out early on that customers who bought Stadium Goods were also buying a lot of Primary, a children’s brand,” Alexander said on the Glossy Podcast in late September. “They would spend $ 1,000 on sneakers, then walk through the store and spend $ 100 on kid’s sleepsuits. It is the trendy parents who arrive. So there are plenty of opportunities to think creatively about the connection between these two categories.

And streetwear companies like Kith have been keen to add more children’s clothing to their collections. At the end of September, Kith teamed up with classic children’s brand OshKosh BGosh, marking the first time that Kith had produced an exclusive children’s collaboration.

I’m always inspired by brands that stand the test of time, said Ronnie Fieg, Founder and Creative Director of Kith of OshKosh. So I can’t think of a better partner for [this]. “

Like any good collaboration, Kith x OshKosh BGosh allowed both partners to benefit from each other’s expertise. Kith has gained experience in the growing kids category, and for OKB has gained credibility in Kith’s streetwear.

Working with an innovator like Kith was a natural fit for us, said Jeff Jenkins, vice president of global marketing at OKB’s parent company, Carters Inc. This partnership between classic and modern will spark nostalgia and excitement. of consumers.