Kanye West’s new Yeezy x Gap hoodie sells out in less than 24 hours





Kanye West may or may not be sold, depending on who you ask, but his new Yeezy sweatshirts certainly are. The hoodies released this week under his brand sold out in less than 24 hours, according to Bloomberg. Available in different colors in adult and child sizes, each version of the Yeezy x Gap Perfect hoodie appears on the Gap website be either out of stock or out of stock. Gap did not respond to CBS MoneyWatch’s request for comment on the item’s availability on Thursday. The hoodies, which sell for $ 90, mark the second time the rapper and fashion designer has unveiled clothes in Gap. West, known for his rap songs such as “Gold Digger” and “Stronger,” and having been married to Kim Kardashian, unveiled the first item in a 10-year multibillion-dollar clothing partnership that he signed with Gap in June. Simply called “Round Jacket” the blue puffer jacket, made from recycled nylon and priced at $ 200, also sold out just hours after its release, according to CNBC. Gap, which suffered from declining sales during the pandemic, had about 3,100 company-operated stores and 615 franchise stores in March. The company reported $ 4.2 billion in sales in August. In a press release this summer announcing his sartorial collaboration with West, Gap describe the new Yeezy line designed to “offer modern and high-rise basics for men, women and children at affordable prices”. As part of the partnership, West will receive royalties and possibly Gap shares based on the sale of the Yeezy articles, The New York Times reported. Neither West nor Gap have revealed when a third product will be available from Yeezy x Gap. West, 44, worked for The Gap in Chicago as a teenager, which he mentions in his 2004 song “Spaceship.” In March, The West has become the the richest Black American, according to Bloomberg, who estimated his net worth at well over $ 6 billion. That figure includes West’s Yeezy clothing line and the footwear deal with Adidas and Gap, which investment bank UBS valued at $ 3.2 billion to $ 4.7 billion. We are far from 2016, when the artist told BET News that he had $ 53 million in debt. West spoke about the importance of sweatshirts in fashion in a maintenance with Vanity Fair in 2015, years before the coronavirus pandemic made sweatshirts and sweatpants the unofficial work at home outfit. “I think sweatshirts are the way of the future,” he said. “And we’ve worked so hard on developing our sweatshirts to make them fall off a certain way, the dye we do, the type of wash where we take a thicker stretchy Japanese terry cloth and wash it where it is. keeps its original qualities but then feels so thin. “ New trends Christophe J. Brooks Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter and video editor for CBS MoneyWatch and covers business, consumer and financial affairs that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and sports affairs. Brooks has covered business and economic development for the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and the Bristol Herald Courier. He has also covered higher education for the Omaha World-Herald, the Florida Times-Union, and The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida.

