Fashion
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Lace Mini Dress And Patent Leather Boots At The Academy Museum Premiere Party
Sydney Sweeney teaches a lesson in mixing the old and the new.
The Euphoria Actress appeared on the red carpet yesterday in LA for a premiere night hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair. Other celebrities present at the museum include Robert pattinson and SHE To approach the look, Sweeney wore a black velvet and lace mini dress by Saint Laurent that featured a bow at the neckline.
Michael Buckner for Variety
Michael Buckner for Variety
As for the shoes, Sweeney donned a pair of black patent leather boots which added a modern twist to the vintage feel of the dress.
The Sweeneys personal fashion aesthetic is at the heart of comfort and elegance. On her Instagram account are images of her wearing brands like Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent and Rodarte. She loves flowing dresses, printed ensembles and tailored outerwear. For shoes, she wears trendy styles like sleek pumps, airy heeled sandals, and pointy boots.
On the red carpets, Sweeney struts around in dresses by Ralph Lauren and Dolce & Gabbana.
The White Lotus actress has also immersed herself in the world of fashion advertising. Tuesday, his news Guess the Originals Campaign debuted, which shows Sweeney paying homage to late model Anna Nicole Smith. She also starred in advertising campaigns for the Parade underwear brand. Sweeney is also a Rihannas Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador.
Slip on a pair of black patent leather boots and add a subtle touch to your fall outfits, inspired by Sydney Sweeney.
