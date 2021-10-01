Wedding event host surprises nurses with free wedding dresses





Shannon Keil gifted dresses to brides-to-be who work in hospitals in Tampa Bay after surviving her own battle with COVID-19.

RIVERVIEW, Florida. Finding the perfect dress for that special day can be overwhelming. Shannon Keil wanted to lighten the burden. These dresses go to healthcare workers. They are for people who have given and given and given while the rest of us had to sit still, Keil said in July. The CEO of The Regent at Riverview wanted the dresses to be a thank you. The dresses were given to her by nearby Satin & Bridal Lace. Keil understood the stress these hospital workers faced with patients during the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic. She had never expected the hangar to end up in the same nursing care. Keil caught COVID-19 and spent time in the hospital. Doctors did not expect her to survive. After recovering, she had the honor of surprising local hospital staff this week with chances to try on dresses at the Regent. COVID has taken us, but it has also been given to us. It gave us connections, Keil said during the presentation of the dress. I wasn’t sure exactly how it was going to turn out, but once we started the momentum continued to build up until it imploded today. It was exciting to watch and watch all the joy in the room and watch all the brides turned on by their dresses. The women were nominated by friends and loved ones and the winners were chosen. The dresses were all valued between $ 800 and $ 2,500. The brides-to-be were thrilled with their new dresses and excited about their future weddings. I dreamed of it at night. I brought my grandmother with me. We looked at the rack, she picked one, I tried that one first and it was that one, said nurse Stacy Hudson. She loved it. I liked it. It was a great experience. The dress winners represent nurses from across Tampa Bay. I was at zero point from zero point and it was very difficult, said Katrena Flowers, a traveling nurse during the pandemic who will soon be getting married. I learned a lot. I saw a lot of it and it made me appreciate the things I have here. The gift was a success. Keil has more dresses that she will match with brides-to-be in the weeks to come.

