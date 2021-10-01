Softer fall fashions bring comfort in these troubling times | Magazine

This fall, as we tentatively emerge from the pandemic cocoon, many stop to reassess their wardrobes. After a year and a half of Zoom meetings and other remote work, maybe it’s time to spruce up this laid back, laid back look around the house in sweatpants.

While I had always thought that the trends in clothing styles and colors were capricious, changing just often enough to make us buy new wardrobes, it seems there is more thinking behind these fashions, even reflecting the political and social problems of the time. These fall styles are no exception, according to local clothing merchants.

Fashion has changed dramatically because of COVID, said Gretchen Gilday, owner of Gretchen in Yakima. The trend has been to incorporate softer fabrics, more comfortable styles and less emphasis on traditional career clothing, except perhaps for prettier tops that will show up well in a Zoom appearance.

People are really tired of not shopping for a year (in person), she observed.

This fall, there are still a lot of people not returning to the office, Gilday said. Thus, traders continue to present comfortable joggers, jeans and sweatpants as well as soft oversized sweaters and other more casual tops. Even companies that have traditionally leaned towards professional wardrobes are softening their attention a bit.

The fashion industry is trying to bring some optimism into fashion, added Priscilla Halvorson, owner of Priscillas Chic Boutique in Yakima. Yellow has been the color of the year, indicating the brightness for the future after a difficult road of pandemic challenges.

Now, hot pink and teal will also appear in the fall palette along with brown, the new neutral and perennial fall hues including gold, ocher and forest green, she said. You’ll also likely see purple, a mix of the red and blue political parties, indicating a nod to bipartisanship.

Forward-thinking people will wear comfortable jackets that combine a shirt and jacket, she said. Long vests and cardigans, comfortable oversized blazers, soft turtlenecks and scarves are also popular.

Prints and patterns play a role, said Halvorson. Houndstooth, retro throws, sofa flowers, geometric and animal prints and even tie-dye are all the rage. Details include exaggerated collars, sleeves and epaulettes.

While casual wear is still very much in vogue, she sees a little more dressy clothes now as spring approaches, but with a soft, flowing and comfortable style that is still very important.

Even babies are jumping into the fashion reboot, with many continuing basic styles but a bit of a leopard and camo trend, said Michele Sink, owner of Fiddlesticks in Yakima.

For women, plaid tops, larger jackets and cardigans, sweater vests and quilted vests are selling well this fall, she said. Short ankle boots with cropped jeans remain popular. She echoed the trend towards rich hues in gold, pumpkin, hunter green and wine. Some items such as sweaters and denim jackets also feature patriotic influences, including celebs.

People always want comfortable things, want comfort, Sink said, indicating that it is a sign of times with political turmoil, health turmoil, a sign of everything that is going on.

And not to forget menswear, Steve Goodwin, owner of Steve Goodwin The Haberdasher in Yakima, notes that soft jackets sell well for men as well. These are jackets that can be paired with denim pants or dressed up a bit more. Men’s shoes have all moved on to comfort.

Updated western shirts in soft, traditional plaids, like the ones featured in Yellowstone on NetFlix, are popular for fall, he said. Some of the craziest shirts are gone now.

Yet amid this trend in comfort, ties are also selling well, from traditional ties with ombre stripes, to small prints and patterns woven into ties, Goodwin said. Wool felt fedoras and hats with slightly wider brim than fedoras are in demand, both in traditional colors and more interesting shades such as olive or even burnt orange.

They need to dress better for their wives, Goodwin said with a laugh, which only a man can advocate!

If you can only buy a few trendy items for fall, get yourself jeans, a cuddly cardigan and a tee, Sink suggested. You can’t go wrong with a scarf and a comfy sweater, said Halvorson. Get comfortable denim jeans, twill or fleece jogging pants and a soft oversized sweater, agreed Gilday.

For the men, maybe a great pair of jeans, in a slim fit denim; either a superb jacket or an outdoor gilet; and a large V-neck sweater, perhaps washable merino wool, would be recommended, Goodwin said.

Most importantly, when shopping for fall, buy what is comfortable and matches your personality. You don’t necessarily have to be a slave to the trends, Sink said.