Fashion Index aims to be a unique resource for the industry

Launched only in July 2021, Fashion Index has already proven to be a valuable resource for visitors from 16 countries around the world. | Photo courtesy of Fashion Index

Fashion index is a one-stop-shop service that wants to serve all aspects of the apparel industry by connecting apparel professionals and businesses to a variety of industry resources on a streamlined platform.

Through fashionindex.com users can search for specific people and businesses, from pattern makers, samplers and merchandisers to fabric and yarn suppliers. Various facilities are also available, such as sampling rooms, dyehouses and warehouses. The platform directly connects users and allows them to collaborate with each other to meet the needs of a project.

The platform was launched in July 2021 by Marge Pietrera and Tirsa Parrish. When the pandemic hit, they discovered that many people were contacting them to find resources for tissues and the various production processes. Fashion Index wants to be a key resource for anyone, whether it is a large-scale operation or a small business in addition to those looking to start a business or those looking for employment in the fashion industry. clothes.

The two have been in the apparel business for around 30 years each and originally met at a college design school, becoming best friends since day two of class.

Because she knew how to sew and I didn’t, I stuck to her, Pietrera joked.

Pietrera worked for Jennifer lopez, Tommy Hilfiger and FUBU. Parrish worked with Gap inc. and Fox race, managing their production departments and overseeing their supply chains. Pietrera and Parrish have both spent much of their time in the industry overseas and say they have visited more countries overseas than they have traveled to in the United States.

Fashion Index allows users to easily send messages to one or more companies directly on the platform. With the bulk messaging feature, users can compose a message and send it to multiple companies, streamlining the process of finding the exact product and price they are looking for. Users can also compare multiple messages at a time so they don’t have to switch between tabs and screens to analyze and compare information.

Companies can register as a resource on the platform by following a simple process. Pietrera and Parrish believe that there is nothing wrong with being rated as it is a free process and it allows a business to receive new clients or have opportunities for collaboration.

The service has already proven to be a valuable resource and has already welcomed visitors from 16 countries around the world.

We have a business that started using us when we first launched in July and is about to explode because it made the right connections on the platform, Pietrera said. Helped her because her business has grown almost tenfold with the use of our resources. The platform includes a job board where companies can list jobs related to the garment industry available to users. Positions are listed in various parts of the industry such as design, production, marketing, sales, and creation. The job board also allows users to create teams and communicate directly with team members to work together in a virtual space. Future plans for the job site include adding the ability for job seekers to post and promote themselves as available candidates.

There are already plans to continue to grow the fashion index. The platform plans to offer an entrepreneur kit that will help users start their business as well as resources for giving financial advice. The founders are very excited to offer continuing education and fashion dictionary services so that users can continue to learn about the ever-changing apparel industry and keep up to date. The owners are also hoping to eventually add a system for users to leave comments about a company’s services and how easy the process is.

In addition to adding services to the website, a long term goal is to host a trade show where all users and businesses can meet in person to view and discuss their work.

In the long run, we want people to go to their offices, open their email, and then open Fashion Index, Parrish said. We want people to feel like they should be there all the time because of the great resources and content available on the platform.