Gabrielle Unions fashion line relaunched by new owners of New York & Company





The Gabrielle Union line features soft neutrals with pops of color. Photo: Timothy Sexton via New York & Company

Gabrielle Union announced the relaunch of its fashion line with New York and company under the Saadia Group, a multi-category product manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing company. The Saadia Group purchased the e-commerce business of New York & Companys in September 2020 after the original parent company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020. The Gabrielle Union line was originally launched in fall 2017 and was available exclusively from New York & Company. The collection was well received by fans and the retailer saw immediate success. With the new collection, Union will bring its own style to the diverse brand portfolio of the Saadia Group. The first version features key pieces of the Union’s personal wardrobe, from races to nightly dates and everything in between. The line features soft neutrals with pops of vibrant color and embraces luxurious textures and fabrics. The new fall collection will also introduce denim into its line for the first time. With every collection I design, I want to make sure the clothes reflect my personality, my style and celebrate confidence, Union said. The September collection has it all, styles for work, chic and comfy knits, and pops of color for a fun night out. The Gabrielle Union line will be relaunched with New York & Company and Lord & Taylor for fall 2021 with additional plans to launch future drops at Fashion to Figure, a leading plus size fashion brand. The relaunch of the range will consist of monthly launches, starting in September, and will cater to a variety of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and US 0-20.

