Five emerging fashion brands that are redefining French luxury

Dior, Chanel, Vuitton, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent. These Parisian mega brands have dominated French fashion culture for decades and are known the world over. Recently, a new wave of young designers have built the next generation of big brands on the capital’s fashion scene. On Monday, the Spring-Summer 2022 collection got off to a flying start in Paris, with a full program of physical shows and presentations to support a digital effort. The pandemic has given way to digital show formats, which in the case of live shows means an accompanying film to supplement markets still unable to reach Paris. Five young brands, each linked in one way or another to the prestigious LVMH PrizeKenneth Ize, Marine Serre, Thebe Magugu, Koch and Coperni- displayed strong collections, further cementing their imprint on fashion. Thebe Magugu, a former winner of the LVMH prize whose creations are currently presented in the luxury department store Le Bon Marché, recognizes this new turn. We build our brands and do it on our terms, he notes despite the luxury giant’s impressive endorsement. Here, an overview of what you need to know about these buzzy names.

KENNETH IZE:

A model walks the runway for the Kenneth Ize fashion show as part of PFW Spring Summer 2022.

Since taking part in the 2019 LVMH Prize as a finalist, the Ize brand has grown every season. Her spring 2022 collection kicked off fashion week and completed her collection with raised textiles. The emotional designer said after the show that his inspiration came from the new dawn of the new era we live in, which was expressed in a group of gold fringed pieces juxtaposed with the explosion of color through checkered fabrics. and striped. Born in Vienna to Nigerian parents, the designer showcases Yoruba craft skills with textiles woven in Nigeria, blending traditional African and Western influences with a gender-non-conforming style. Model Naomi Campbell supporting her first show helped the designer gain recognition in the industry. Recently, he was asked to design a capsule collection for the Karl Lagerfeld collection, the first since the founders’ death, under the direction of Carine Roitfeld. Currently, her clothes are sold at Matches Fashion and Farfetch. Retail prices range from around $ 350-1150.

MARINE SERRE:

Serre also started her career after winning the 2017 LVMH Prize. Achieving almost cult status since her first collection in 2018, the designer has made her mark with futuristic designs with a recycled approach and a signature crescent moon logo. , which adorns overlapping pieces. Spring 2022 marked him the longest lasting yet as Serre flaunted nine looks on models to accompany his film. Ostal24, which means house in the ancient Occitan language originating in the French region when she was growing up. The closely edited collection examines the relationship we have with consumption and nature and encourages us to be more attentive. To this end, Serre reused classic linen paper towels and napkins, turned cutlery into jewelry, and explored the merits of vegetable dyes.

A look from Marine Serre’s Spring 2022 collection called Fichu pour Fichu.

To sum up the effort, Serre said, the most important thing for me is how people feel when they see Ostal24rather than what they think. I want people to feel the beauty and simplicity of being together and find pleasure in cooking, eating, dancing, doing yoga. And at the same time, let’s recognize that we are making choices that impact every day, so how can we be more responsible in the decisions we make? Fashion is more than draping fabric and making a profit; it can be a place where we are free to take meaningful action. The 29 years collection is sold internationally at stores such as Dover Street Market, Galeries Lafayette, SSENSE and Nordstrom



JWN

and the price ranges from around 250-6000 USD.

A look from Thebe Magugu’s “Genealogy” collection.

Photo courtesy of Thebe Magugu



THEBE MAGUGU: The South African designer was the winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize and the first African designer to win this honor. According to a company statement, the designer combines practices that are pillars of cultural honor, novelty and quality without compromise; we establish an identity marked by evolutionary timelessness. The designer has taken a remarkably personal approach this season by referencing family photographs, primarily of his mother and aunt. These personal memories created looks directly inspired by the clothes worn in the photos. During a presentation of his collection titled Genealogy on Tuesday, Magugu said he turned to memories after feeling a little disheartened by the state of affairs in South Africa. I wanted to create something quite upbeat in opposition to the meanness in the air that affected, so I turned to what still carries me: my family. The presentation showed that the new collection looked individually placed on an enlarged image format and its modern interpretation on the front while a split-screen film showed the designer in an intimate conversation with his mother and son. aunt on one side and the filming of the collection, which was interspersed with disparate items on the other. It’s disparate, but they work together; it’s very intimate, and yet there is a bizarre moment of fragmented memory. Currently, the collection is sold at Dover Street Market Asia, Koibird in London and Communite in New York, among others. The coins range from around 200 to 800 USD.

A look from the Koch X Tinder collaboration.

Photo courtesy of Koch



KOCH: Christelle Kocher created Koch in 2014. She was shortlisted for the LVMH 2015 prize and won the ANDAM prize in 2019. Her collections have been described by the prize as a cross between haute couture, street culture and art contemporary and promote fluidity and break free from traditions. gender lines. In her young career, she was chosen as artistic director of Maison Lemarie and obtained a position of guest creative director at Emilio Pucci for the fall 2021 collection. Her spring 2022 collection illustrated the street-meet-couture atmosphere. Its streetwear trends were heavily peppered with 18th century French sartorial references, such as pearls, feathers, organza overlays, creating a collection that exudes sophistication. If that sounded a little romantic, it wasn’t a mistake. The designer has teamed up with dating site Tinder on a collection of hoodies, t-shirts and dresses portraying the Tinder brand. Part of the sales will be donated to the ModaFusions Casa 93 association, a fashion school in Seine-Saint-Denis. Koche is presented at Printemps, Luisa Via Roma, 24Sèvres and Ikram, among others. Retail prices range from around $ 150 to $ 1,500.

French designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant the Coperni Women's Spring / Summer 2022 collection

