Black in Fashion Councils, HRC’s first report reveals that fashion companies are undoubtedly still devoid of black representation

Fashion, according to the first black in Fashion report of the Council’s Campaign for Human Rights, is still far from what it should be when it comes to diversity and inclusion in industry.

One of the main lessons of the report is that black professionals face widespread discrimination and prejudice, testifying to the historically racist and exclusionary nature of the fashion industry. The report’s executive summary notes that fashion has long supported white supremacist ideologies and created and glorified standards of beauty and artistic expression that are explicitly anti-black.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation collected in good faith the results of 2021 to advance the BIFC’s mission towards diversity and inclusion. In order to encourage full disclosure and ensure the accuracy of the surveys, the 30 participating companies were given anonymity. They answered questions this spring about their current diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices.

The report is the first of what will be updated annually to assess the state of the industry. Each of the 30 participants took the Black in Fashion Pledge, a three-year commitment to participate in the BIFC’s annual survey which, like the inaugural survey, will be compiled into an annual report. The BIFC offered all interested companies the opportunity to participate in the Active Allyship Pledge, which was aimed at companies that wanted to formally partner with the BIFC but were not ready to engage in the BIFC survey of This year.

Educational and informative support was provided to participants, regardless of their responses, for all criteria including: non-discrimination in the workplace, creating an inclusive culture, engaging the black community and corporate social responsibility. Respondents varied in size, ranging from large companies with more than 500 employees to small private companies with a team of 15 people or less.

The companies were assessed on three levels: Building, Fundamental and Innovative. Building indicated a willingness to prioritize diversity and inclusion, but lack of reporting on adequate DCI initiatives and strategies. Foundational has shown a strategic commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, but the resulting strategies were lacking in different areas. Innovative reflected a solid understanding of DCI best practices, targeted strategies for implementing them, and corporate awareness of DCI’s main challenges and how to address them.

For non-discrimination in the workplace, 13 companies belonged to the Building level, 11 were Founders and six were Innovative. When it came to building an inclusive culture, 13 were considered buildings, fundamental and 16 were innovators. In terms of black community engagement, two companies were at the Building level, five were Founders and 23 were innovative. For corporate social responsibility, eight were at Building level, 17 were Fundamental and five were Innovative.

The results of the survey on non-discrimination in the workplace highlighted glaring issues, including discrimination in hair on the basis of race, such as the suppression of employment opportunities due to texture or hairstyles. protective, including braids, strands, twists or Bantu knots. The report says company policies on dress and physical appearance explicitly prohibit employees from wearing hairstyles inherent in black racial identity, and they have a disproportionate impact on black women and black members of the community. LGBTQ. Forty-three percent of participants indicated the inclusion of clear racial-based non-discrimination policies in their EEO policy.

Pay inequality is also highlighted in the report with statistics such as an average black man earns 98 cents for every dollar earned by a non-Hispanic white man. Black women are more disadvantaged in terms of relative earnings, earning 80 cents on the dollar, which drops to 63 cents for full-time, full-year employees. Additionally, black LGBTQ households were more likely to report lower incomes than black non-LGBTQ households. Thirteen of the 30 companies surveyed said they have put in place an initiative to tackle pay inequalities that encompass both gender and race.

When it comes to providing unconscious bias training that cites bias based on race and ethnicity, 80% of the companies that participated said they had done so. Citing the testimonies of BIFC co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Cut, Lindsay Peoples Wagners 2018 article impacting What Its Really Like to Be Black and Work in Fashion, for The Cut, many black professionals lamented the oblivion surrounding their experiences with micro- and macro-aggressions.

The BIFC report noted that, if done correctly, unconscious bias training prevents and eliminates discriminatory speech and behavior. Nineteen companies said they used at least one initiative to reduce bias in the company’s hiring process. In an attempt to maintain a diverse pool of contract hires and talent, 20 of the companies surveyed said they have a process to review their portfolio to ensure fair opportunities.

Seventy-seven percent of participants said they conducted targeted recruitment opportunities to attract Black talent, including through career fairs and historically Black colleges and universities, as well as job boards and specific online postings targeting the black community. However, as the report notes, tokenization of black talent does exist and roles for black creatives are rare and therefore difficult to obtain. Scarcity negatively affects black fashion professionals by encouraging them to view black peers as threats based on the acceptance that progress for one likely means regression or stagnation for the other. To compensate for this, companies are advised when recruiting and hiring black creatives to reassure them with company support that career advancement does not require them to compete only with their black peers.

Undoubtedly, the majority of senior executives and leaders in the industry are white or non-black. Major fashion brands, according to the report, are still unquestionably devoid of black representation. There were signs of progress, including 22 percent of 23 participants with boards of directors publicly committed to having a board that includes black representation. That said, the BIFC and its partners aim to dramatically increase this figure in the years to come.

To support the next generation, 20% of companies have a formal professional development program for underrepresented minorities and 20% said they offer mentoring programs for black employees and other underrepresented groups.

The BIFC report said that participants, whether they took on the Active Alliance or the Black in Fashion Pledge, took an important first step towards recognizing and supporting black fashion professionals.

These signatures indicate a commitment to identify, challenge and unlearn racist ideologies that hinder the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion in the fashion industry, the report notes. Black fashion professionals, he continued, should not be subjected to harmful and systemically racist systems and ideals that are woven into the foundation of the fashion industry.

With the inaugural report and beyond, the BIFC and its partners are committed to helping receptive brands create strategies and initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the black fashion community. Black consumers are a huge boost to the economy, with blacks having an annual purchasing power of $ 1.3 trillion.

The reports include many poignant points: Although blackness is often commodified for profit, black people, black experiences, and black voices rarely receive an underperforming platform in the fashion industry.

Recognizing how black people are revolutionizing the industry, the report says brands need to embrace black creative talent at all levels, or risk becoming obsolete. Black creatives are no longer willing to remain silent as their talents, ideas and passions are stolen, hijacked and appropriated, according to the report. Leading change makers in the industry include Pyer Moss Kerby Jean-Raymond, Brother Vellies Aurora James, Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, Shayne Oliver, Studio 189s Abrima Erwiah, and Victor Glemaud, among others.