Bored of your wardrobe? Try to wear one color at a time | Fashion

It all started when Pascal Ansons’ mother bought him a yellow sweater for his birthday. I already had yellow pants, yellow socks and a yellow belt. So I figured I’d wear them all together, as an experiment. He loved the experience so much that he gave it a monoclo name and made it an event at Kingston University, London, where he was a lecturer in design. Staff and students were invited to dress in a color, fabric or pattern from head to toe. A swap system helped people who struggled to find the missing part: one person has a spare pink pants, another needs size 10 blue shoes, etc.

Monoclo is all about taking advantage of what you already have. He reconfigured the way I think about clothes and the way I think about myself

What I loved that day was that people were wearing everyday clothes, normal stuff from Gap or elsewhere, not disguises, but there was a novelty and a weirdness, says Anson, now a tutor at the Royal College of Art (he’s also one of the two BBC Big Painting Challenge mentors). Christmas sweater day, but make it an art school if you like. Monoclo has become a Instagram project, with Anson combing his hair in immaculately curated one-shade outfits (when puzzled, he sometimes became shoe-less) that not only looked glorious, but made a serious point. Monoclo is all about enjoying what you already have again, he says. It reorganized the way I think about clothes and myself.

Sculpting new looks into the mountain of clothing many of us already own is the key to combining style and durability. Monoclo delivers the dopamine kick of novelty in fashion, without having to shop.

It redefines where the excitement comes from, so I don’t fall into overconsumption, Anson explains. And the monoclo mindset isn’t just about clothes. The point, after all, is to focus on what you already have and find joy in it, instead of always wanting more. It’s a mantra not just for fashion, but for life.

Artist Pascal Anson models the monoclo.

It’s all wonderful, but yellow from head to toe? I have my doubts. Anson, whom I meet on Zoom, lives by the sea and smiles a lot. Dressing in one color is perhaps a little less embarrassed than most of us, due to lifestyle and inclination. Getting out of your comfort zone is good, he says. The same point applies to monoclo as going vegan or learning a language or exercising. It’s a little uncomfortable at first, but you go through it and realize it was worth it.

I tell him that I would hesitate to dress for an important meeting in green or pink from head to toe. Perhaps, I suggest, monoclo is more difficult for women, for whom being taken seriously still cannot be taken for granted. But Anson points out that the queen of the monoclo is a female is, in fact, the queen herself, who wears a bright color from head to toe, including hat and accessories, for most formal engagements, and never looks less than regal.

Make sure it sounds deliberate. It’s when you deflate that you find yourself on aesthetically slippery ground

When I wrote about the one-color plaster for a column two years ago, I compared it to playing Snap. After doing a second pass, inspired by Anson, I changed my mind. It’s more like completing a very tricky, but very satisfying Rubiks Cube. I start my monoclo challenge by pulling out a ballerina pink midi skirt from my wardrobe, which I usually wear with a camel or navy sweater to counterbalance its softness. This time, I pair it with a faded pink linen shirt from M&S so old the label says St Michael and a chunky oversized chewing gum cardigan. It looks pretty good, in a way adjacent to Gucci. But an hour later, when I’m ready to leave the house, I’m too hot, so the cardigan has to go, and without it, the skirt and shirt slip from eccentric to twee. He needs a third element. Am I brave enough to wear pink socks?

We have to go, advises Anson. Make sure it sounds deliberate. It’s when you deflate that you find yourself on aesthetically slippery ground. Don’t be tempted to add a little contrast or break it up. He is right. I wear the socks. The next day, my khaki pants go perfectly with an olive T-shirt, but the look only starts to sing when I buckle a moss green sweater around my shoulders.

When you wear, say, a blue shirt with black pants, it looks blue, Anson says. But when you wear different blue pants and shoes, your brain starts to recognize all the nuances, and it gets interesting.

The beauty of the monoclo is that it works better with matching vintage clothing than with ready-made stuff.

I think the last time I wore head-to-toe green I was playing a tree in a school play. But spread thick and smooth like royal icing, with no black twitches to catch the eye, even a bright color is kind of soothed. The shoes are tough, however. I check on Ansons Instagram and find that with his green outfit he’s wearing rubber boots which isn’t going to work for me so I’m cheating with a pair of off-white Converse.

The beauty of the monoclo is that it works better with matching vintage clothing than with ready-made stuff. Over the course of a season, a few specific nuances dominate. Right now, for example, the same apple green tone can be spotted in every storefront. But when you put on a blue jacket with blue pants and a blue sweater from different eras, and some are more worn than others, the subtleties of the different blues come out, and it’s beautiful, he says.

To know where to start, open your wardrobe and see what color or pattern is obvious. It could be red or striped; with me, a little disturbing, it could be an animal print. Monoclo itself selects what works for you, because if one color isn’t right for you, you probably won’t have many in your wardrobe, says Anson.

An elite pantheon of monoclo enthusiasts wear only one color, repeated every day. Architect Mike Davies wears only red; he also drives a red car and writes in a red pen. Elizabeth darling, a fashion print designer known in her neighborhood as Brooklyn’s Green Lady, has worn only lime green for a quarter of a century. She dyes her hair and paints her front door to match. Artists have always set these kinds of rules about clothing, Anson says. It simplifies things: you make a decision and you don’t have to think about clothes after that.

We’ve been talking for almost an hour when it occurs to me that we haven’t mentioned the pandemic once. Monoclo is cheerful and simple everything the last 18 months have not been. But Anson believes being freed from office dress codes helped help color take hold, as the old dress rules are gone. These days, he sticks to just one wardrobe decree himself: no black. I find the black turtleneck, the design studio aesthetic, very boring, he says. So it’s a pretty strict rule. Monoclo is fun, but that doesn’t mean it’s a joke.