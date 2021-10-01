Jenny Packham Riffs on Bond Films Dresses

Diamonds are forever, as are some of the looks worn by James bondleading women over the past six decades. The London based Jenny packham gave a new twist to eight of these models to mark the 60th anniversary of the James bond 007 film franchise next year. The dresses will arrive in physical and virtual stores on October 5, which has been designated International James Bond Day.

Packham worked with the British company Eon, which produces the Bonding films, on an evening dress capsule that will be sold through ten international retailers, including Harrods, Neiman Marcus and Net to wear. Six of the dresses nod to different decades of Bond films, while two of them are iterations of designs created by Packham for Die Another Day and Casino Royale.

Among Packham’s new designs is a red one-shoulder dress inspired by the one worn by actress Sylvia Trench in Dr. No, during a baccarat game. There’s also a gold sequin, crystal and tulle dress with a Goldfinger-inspired cape, and an 80s style in beaded silver that nods to the costume worn by Maud Adams in Octopussy.

Jenny Packham reinterpreted a 50s style worn by Eunice Grayson in Dr. No, as part of a collaboration with Eon marking James Bond’s 60th anniversary. – Credit: Image courtesy of Greg Williams

In an interview, Packham said that although she was inspired by the original designs, she really took it into her head to create dresses for today. The designs aren’t just about Bond, they aim to create stunning dresses that women want to wear. When a woman puts on a dress, she must feel good.

The dresses are available in a wide range of sizes, and Packham has added details, such as capes, in an effort to keep the styles wearable in today’s world and not just at the Monte Carlo casino or on the tray. A moody campaign was shot by Greg Williams at Isabel on Albemarle Street in London.

Packham had previously worked with Eon and costume designer Lindy Hemmings, when she designed the asymmetric crystal and sequin dress that Rosamund Pike wore the ice hotel in Meurs another day, and the pomegranate satin number that Caterina Murino donned in Casino Royale.

The Casino Royale dress, Packham said, has been a lasting success. Caterina said that everything changed for her after putting on this dress. And were still selling it. People are calling us all over the world to tell us I want this red dress. The latest version of the dress is in heavy silk satin with back straps and delicate embellishments.

Jenny Packham worked with Eon on a series of dresses inspired by those worn in the movies. Here, a look from Tomorrow Never Dies.

Packham said the Eon team are very protective of Bond’s image and working with them has been an education. It’s a very small team and they are very, very valuable to the Bond franchise. They approved all the designs, and they care so much. This attitude of control is probably one of the reasons the Bond franchise has been around for 60 years.

The designer had free access to the Bond archives for research and inspiration. Packham observed that no matter how they were dressed in the movies, the women in James Bond 007 were still pretty empowered by what they wore. She showed Honey Ryder, played by Ursula Andress in Dr. No, emerging from the sea in an ivory bikini and a large knife strapped to her hip. Honeys day job was a shell diver, hence the tool belt and knife, and she was a fiercely independent figure.

The designer said the response from retailers to the capsule was positive from the start. You can’t believe the excitement they felt. I think everyone is happy to go to the movies again, that’s a good thing.

It’s not just retailers who feel the love for Bond. The Bond films have been the cinematic constant in my life and so when asked to describe a highlight of my career seeing one of my creations in a Bond film is absolutely one of them. , Packham said.

