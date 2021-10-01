Fashion
Comfortable fall fashion and Canali luggage: October’s best-designed items
A new Trsor model from the Omegas De Ville collection offers classic style with subtle new details.
Omega’s new power reserve chronometer, featuring one of the brand’s most sophisticated movements, is a clean addition to its De Ville Trsor line. The very first Trsor, introduced in 1949, was a refined dress watch with a slim profile and a 30mm movement that the brand called the treasure. This version continues to balance watchmaking innovation with minimalist design. It’s fitted with a hand-wound caliber, which debuted in 2019, and inside the 40mm 18k yellow gold case is a silver dial with power reserve indicator and sub-dials. small second. Omega Trsor watch, $ 17,500, omegawatches.com. Jenny hartman
Buy the book
From Beau Brummell to Emily Adams Bode, The book of men’s fashion documents over 200 years of fashion history by highlighting the people and brands that have shaped the world of menswear. With an introduction written by Jacob Gallagher, menswear editor at The Wall Street Journal, the next comprehensive guide includes 500 entries on the most influential figures of ubiquitous brands and behind-the-scenes image makers, accompanied by iconic photographs that reflect their sartorial impact. $ 80; phaidon.com. Isaiah Freeman-Schub
Trend report
Casual wear is heading outdoors this fall with belted coats, flowy drawstring pants and slippers.
Partnership
Canali has partnered with emerging Chinese fashion brand 8on8 on a collection of clothing and accessories. Several pieces, including this suitcase, present Canalis’ iconic Cafra cat like a Marco Polo reinvented during his travels. Canali x 8on8 suitcase, $ 4,950, canali.com.
Make yourself comfortable
This fall, designer Jonathan Saunders is expanding his Saunders collection, launched in 2019 as a furniture line, to include home and ready-to-wear items. There is a connection with the body, says the designer of his line. Drape a blanket over you, wear a sweater, rest your head. Everything is connected. Saunders sweater, $ 790, matchesfashion.com. Christine whitney
Brilliant terms
Luca Nichettos debuts stained glass furniture at Stellar works’ new Manhattan showroom.
Seven years after the closure of Manhattan’s iconic Pearl Paint, Shanghai-based design firm Stellar Works takes over the ground floor of the 1860 building that once housed the boutique for its first permanent showroom in the United States.
Designer Luca Nichettos’ new Space Invaders collection will debut with Space, a series of tables, lamps and trays he created for the brand. With the guidance of the creative directors of Stellar Works, Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, Nichetto decided to combine their basic materials, wood and metals, with his expertise in glassblowing, a profession that connects the generations of his family. Venetian. He designed the parts as compact, easy-to-move accessories that would work well in changing hospitality and work environments.
For the Dhala table and lamps (shown), Nichetto stacked minimal metal frames with bulbous Murano glass beads in juicy colors, while the Kaali tray is a solid wood halved egg resting on a ceramic stone. brilliant. Nichetto, who has studios in Venice and Stockholm, describes the objects as friendly creatures dotted around a room that can hopefully put a smile on your face, something we could use a lot more these days. Stellar Works Dhala table lamp, $ 1,650, stellarworks.com.Laura Raskin
Double sockets
A new show at Dallas Contemporary is an immersion in the world of artists Ilya and Emilia Kabakov.
Conceptual artists of Russian origin Ilya and Emilia Kabakov are renowned for their multisensory installations with complex and whimsical dream landscapes, sometimes optimistic, sometimes rather gloomy. Paintings have always been part of these alternate realities but probably never the main attraction: this is the first time that we have done an exhibition where there are mainly paintings. It’s very unusual for us, says Emilia, 76, of Paints over paints, the latest institutional couples exhibition, which has just opened at Dallas Contemporary in Texas. Although the program presents a range of recent and new works on canvaslike two fragments (2019), showed that there is more to the story. The exhibition space has been completely transformed to look like a museum from the past, and in this larger installation live smaller components, one musical, others interactive, including the 1998 work. Charles Rosenthal: The auction, 19271928, a 20-foot-wide painting of a bustling auction room, infused with electrical elements that light up with the push of a button. The exhibition returns to the thematic interests that the Kabakovs have pursued for more than 30 years: utopia, fantasy, reality, oppression and flight, among them. The work is focused on today, says Emilia, whose trips from artist studio Long Island, New York, to Dallas were her first since the start of the pandemic. Ilya, 88, stayed at home. Where to escape during a time like this? For Ilya, it’s an escape in painting, says Emilia. The artist focuses on everything that is going on inside: the outside world exists, of course, but it is so far away right now. dallascontemporary.org.Nathalie Rachlin
unique companions
Put your best foot forward with Falls suede desert boots.
On beauty
As a K-pop singer in Seoul, Paul Baek discovered that his skin was constantly monitored. When his music career went bankrupt, the Harvard graduate developed a vitamin C skin-brightening serum so promising that he raised $ 9.1 million to launch his skincare brand, Matter of Fact. The trick? The serum stays fresh even after a year. $ 92; matteroffact.com. Mickey rapkin
Object of desire
Tiffany & Co. has a long history with locks, dating back to the 1870s when it sold functional padlocks. The shape of the lock later appeared as a decorative element on key chains, money clips, brooches and necklaces. Now the brand is harnessing that past for a jewelry line, Tiffany Lock, which launches next year with four bracelets. We’ve created a unisex collection that delivers a strong message of inclusiveness, says Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Products and Communications at Tiffany & Co., who has been responsible for re-energizing the jewelry business since LVMH took over. acquired earlier this year. Made in 18K yellow and pink gold, and available with or without diamonds, the bracelets will feature a pivoting clasp that subtly evokes a padlock. tiffany.com.Jessica irédale
