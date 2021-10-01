Bianca Saunders Collaborates With Sustainable Denim Producer Isko In First Collection Since Andam Award





London-based designer Bianca Saunders unveiled her Spring / Summer 2022 collection with two designer collaborations, in a line meant to capture the selfless style of the summers before digital photography. Showcased in a variety of analog images, Saunders’ menswear collection showcases their quintessentially cutting methods and contemporary styling. Sweater shapes are very evident in any look, including an unlined tailored jacket with a rolled shoulder and loose viscose or distorted check cotton shirts. Image: Bianca Saunders His techniques are presented in distinct sleeve styles, such as a rounded silhouette jacket and a muscle-cut arm trench coat. Implementing cleverly structured darts, she is able to play with perspective, with objects appearing oversized and rounded from one angle to a totally flat pose when viewed from another. In a statement, Saunders said of the inspiration for the collections: I looked at photos of my family, of my mom when she went to Jamaica at the age of 18, the colors of the photos and the way the style was between casual and tailored. I was also thinking of muscular men, with distorted prints as if they were sprawling across their bodies and curved arm shapes. Image: Bianca Saunders Seven looks from the collection were created in collaboration with sustainable denim maker Isko, including an indigo denim jacket and twist-stitch jeans, as well as a number of accessories. The denim company, a division of Sanko Textile Industries, is working with its R-Two program, applying certified reused cotton and recycled polyester to denim that it claims to be fully responsible for. Isko is proud to have collaborated with award-winning talented Briton Bianca Saunders for the second time on her latest SS22 collection, said Keith OBrien, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Iskos. This partnership reinforces our commitment to support emerging designers who wish to integrate denim into their innovative collections. Image: Bianca Saunders Isko Denim has also worked with Saunders on their Fall / Winter 2020 collection, again providing sustainable materials as part of their continued promotion of environmentally responsible production and emerging talent. OBrien added: We are proud to support designers like Bianca who have a passion for responsible production and promoting sustainability in the fashion industry. Saunders, the latest ANDAM 2021 award winner, was also selected as a collaborator on the GucciFest 2020 project, seeing her release a pre-fall 21 collection via the platform. For this collection, the designer also collaborated with another British menswear brand Farah, working on a selection of zip-knit and jersey tracksuits, as well as a range of t-shirts that implement references to old holiday postcards. Image: Bianca Saunders Image: Bianca Saunders Image: Bianca Saunders Image: Bianca Saunders

