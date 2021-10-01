Fear, loathing and dress codes in American schools – Divided We Fall

How dress codes underestimate the intelligence of students and discourage diversity of thought

By Jonathan Zimmerman Professor of Educational History, Penn GSE, University of Pennsylvania

In 2014, a federal court upheld California schools’ decision to ban students from wearing clothing emblazoned with the American flag on Cinco de Mayo. The school said the images would spark anger and distraction among Latino students, who interpreted them as an attack on their vacation and their culture.

That same year, a high school in New York prohibits students from wearing tank tops, tank tops and low-cut blouses alongside sunglasses, hoodies and headbands. More than 90 percent of students sanctioned under the new policy were girls, whose skin-enhancing fashion choices were believed to distract male students.

Do we see a pattern here? Most of my Liberal colleagues support or at least accept a ban on potentially offensive messages in schools, even though we don’t care about dress codes that prohibit revealing outfits. But we can’t have it both ways. All of these rules assume that students should be isolated from certain images and ideas. And that sponsors our young people, all under the pretext of protecting them.

Relaunching the debate during the coronavirus

Start with dress codes, which have come under renewed attack in the era of COVID-19. As many critics have noted, the same school districts that reject mask mandates citing student freedom of choice often impose draconian regulations regarding length of skirts, necklines and more. The most common is the much-mocked fingertip rule, requiring shorts, skirts, and dresses to be at or below the fingertips when a student is holding their arms at their sides.

In a clever response to Governor Greg Abbotts statewide ban on mask requirements, several school districts in Texas have in fact added masks to their dress codes. To protest against school boards that allow students to opt out of mask warrants, other families announced that they would henceforth ignore all other rules regarding clothing.

I can only assume that parents are now able to choose which school policies their child should be subject to, a mom from Tennessee wrote on social media in an article that went viral. So I intend to. . . sending my daughter to school with spaghetti straps, leggings, cuts and whatever she feels comfortable wearing to school.

Meanwhile, the students took the initiative to speak out against the dress codes themselves. After Sophia Trevino, eighth grade student was pulled from class on her first day of school in suburban Atlanta last month for wearing ripped jeans, she has started a petition to change the rules. Every Friday, Sophia and her friends wear T-shirts with a stern accusation: DRESS CODES ARE CLASSIC RACIST SEXIST.

The disproportionality of dress codes

Numerous studies confirmed that dress codes disproportionately target girls and young women, especially those of color. Black and Latin girls enter puberty earlier than white on average, they are therefore more likely to be cited for breaking the rules regarding neckline and skirt length. And the boys ? They can run without their shirts on when it’s hot outside, and no one thinks twice.

At the same time, ironically, the rules for girls are justified by the fact that boys will think they are too hot. Truly? Expecting guys not to look at young girls with shirts that reveal their cleavage, short skirts, tight pants / leggings, short shorts, or tight shorts is like going out in the rain and walking. wait not to get wet, director of a Christian high school in Michigan explained in 2015, defending the dress code of his school. The only way to help young men not to treat young women like sex objects is to tell them to cover up.

But it’s the dress codes, not the clothes they forbid, that actually sexualize young women, like the Stanford law professor Richard thompson ford observed. In recent years, for example, many schools have added yoga pants to their lists of taboo clothing for female students. Are yoga pants the ubiquitous staple of soccer moms and their really hot preteen daughters? Ford asks, in his recent book on fashion history. The question is answered: of course not. But our schools imagine them as such. Most importantly, schools imagine students, especially boys, helpless in the face of supposedly lascivious sportswear.

Remove diverse thinking in schools

But this is precisely the theory used to justify banning controversial T-shirts in schools: young people cannot handle them. Offensive words and pictures will distract students, according to the story, by inhibiting their learning and possibly even provoking them to violence. We need to censor such messages, lest things get out of hand.

I give our students more credit than that. Yes, some Latino students in California were offended by clothing laden with flags, which they saw as a snub of their Cinco de Mayo celebrations. So, they should raise their own voice, challenge these clothes and explain why they consider them inappropriate. The simple fact of banning it relieves them of this responsibility; indeed, he imagines them too irresponsible and too fragile to handle him.

Likewise, I can easily understand why Latinos at one high school in Oregon objected to a student who wore a shirt to school in 2018 bearing the words Donald J. Trump Border Wall Construction Co. and The wall just gained 10 feet taller. Authorities sent the student home, arguing that the t-shirt could have caused disruption at a school made up of one-third Latino. It doesn’t matter that the same school allows people to wear T-shirts with anti-Trump messages, as the student in the Border Wall shirt pointed out. How is disciplining him for provoking his peers any different from preventing a girl from wearing a halter top, lest she distract the boys?

It’s not. same for me T-shirts proclaiming homosexuality a sin, which have been banned in several school districts across the country. The shirts are believed to pose a particular danger to LGBT students, who are already at risk for suicide and other types of self-harm. Confronted with such hateful messages, they will suffer even more.

Again, I give them more credit than that. They already know that they live in a nation that does not grant full equality and humanity to sexual minorities. Banning the offensive jersey deprives them of the possibility of explaining their opposition. And, no coincidence, it also prevents the people who wear the shirt from hearing and hopefully learning from these objections.

Eliminating dress codes: a modest request

Yes, we can all imagine words and phrases that we would not allow a student to display on their body: the principal is an N word, the math teacher an F word, etc. But we can also imagine outfits that should be banned because they show the body too much. No one would say it’s okay to go to school waist-deep, for example.

But that’s not what our students demand, of course. They simply ask to wear their usual attire, which dress codes have called a threat to order and decorum. Likewise, our rules for T-shirt messages assume that the wrong word or phrase will send the school into chaos. False and false. Our children can handle it. It’s the adults who can’t.

