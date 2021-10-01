Goodbye cozy diapers it’s the return of the sexy dressing room | Fashion





AAre pandemics still as puritanical as this one? As for our first rodeo, so to speak, I have nothing to compare it to, but I really expected the apocalypse to be a little more racy. I thought it would be more, you know, all the way down to the sweatshop with a pet monkey each. Fewer puzzles and houseplants. If you weren’t really sick, bad times were eerily healthy. Everyone got excited about this crazy new sport called walking. The real daredevils have embarked on wild swimming. Much has been said about how many people have been looking forward to hugging their grandparents and not so much about missing dance floors. It was all very hygienic and platonic. At home, instead of basking in silk dresses, we swaddled ourselves in full cotton jersey like convalescents. Under our masks and in the necessarily antiseptic choreography of social distancing, the exaggerated sidelining by holding a door, the flight as far as possible if a traveling companion perched at the other end of a bench we have forgot how to smile at people, let alone how to wink. The acceptable tone of public conversation has become very asexual. Sexy clothes aren’t just about sex, but all of its adjacencies: late nights, drunkenness, novelty But now that the afterparty is in sight (hugging wood as I type) the roles are turning. Sexual dressings are back. The first post-pandemic fashion trend is the barely visible evening dress. At Stella McCartney and Off-White, the hems are shorter than they have been in years; there are corsets at Burberry and Balenciaga. The new Chanel suits have shorter skirts than their jackets. This season, it’s not cashmere or sequins, but skin. Collarbone, not meadow collar. This fall’s runways are channeling Halstons waving Studio 54 goddess dresses rather than Little Women dresses. Loose satin evening pajamas are shadowed by Herv Lgers’ iconic 1990s bandage dresses. The knit is tight, not oversized. Sometimes these clothes are a gloriously simple statement of lustful intent, but it’s about more than that. Sexy clothes aren’t just about sex, but all of its adjacencies: late nights, drunkenness, novelty. It seems that a lot of us have become jaded by this stuff. I found a photo on my phone the other day in December 2019. I’m drinking a martini in a hotel bar so why am I wearing a polo neck sweater and a long pleated skirt like a mid-century tragic widow? Almost two years later, when we’ve finished Netflix and read the whole internet, turning down a chance to wear an evening dress feels like madness. Quick guide the saturday magazine Spectacle This article is from Saturday, the Guardian’s new print magazine that combines the best features, culture, lifestyle and travel writing in one beautiful package. Available now in UK and return on investment. Thank you for your opinion. This time around, sexy clothes are for everyone. Bodycon dresses were once the prefect badge for a body-fascist fashion culture. But the past 18 months have accelerated the values ​​of a younger generation that is far less inclined to be complicit in the destructive patriarchal absurdity that has taught generations of women that they can only wear a short skirt if they have one. legs, then condemned those who passed this test as asking. The insidious idea that a hem above a certain height is a coded form of consent doesn’t go with this lot. They bring back the sexy, but without bodily shame or slutty shame. It’s a lot more fun.

The gendered closet has a hem (high) and a silhouette (tight) but that’s not really a trend. It is an attitude and a declaration of intention. It’s a jump out of hibernation. The perfume smells of the skin, not the disinfectant. This is what you can wear when you are no longer afraid of having fun. I just hope the houseplants can take care of themselves overnight.

