Editor-in-Chief Kristina ONeill on WSJ. Magazines Mens Style Issue





Prepare for the arrival of cool autumn with a Hermès sweater, shirt and pants.

Photo:



Illustration by Rosie McGuinness



Writer F. Scott Fitzgerald said he once thought there was no second act in American life. Cover star Tom Brady didn’t get the memo. After an iconic tenure with the New England Patriots, Brady headed for uncertain waters in 2020 by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His success in sunny Florida, winning his seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy last season, has helped unfreeze the reserve that once defined his public figure. At 44, Brady looks forward to more deeds in his post-football life, from a content company to a clothing brand. But with his eyes set on the season ahead, this chapter’s conclusion has yet to be written. If it hadn’t been for a chance encounter at a flea market, Rebecca Ferguson might not have started her own second act as one of Hollywood’s leading ladies. A former teenage star of a Swedish soap opera, Ferguson had hit a wall in her acting career when a director recognized her at the market and offered her a role. This led to work on the BBC, which in turn led Tom Cruise to choose her for a role in the multibillion dollar franchise Mission: Impossible. Now she appears in the highly anticipated Dune adaptation and executive production and executive production of Apple TV + Oldest boy. My life has just taken another turn, she says. Industries have risen and fallen in the fishing village of Dunbar almost as reliably as the waves crashing on the east coast of Scotland, where the town is located. Holidaying Scots once thronged it, congregating in a famous saltwater pool. Today, its most populous inhabitants are perhaps the seabirds that congregate around the coastal cliffs, watching over a poetic landscape which has never lost its wild beauty. Speaking of wild beauty, I’d like to introduce illustrator Rosie McGuinness, whose figurative designs will explore the latest trends through shape, color, and shape every month on this page. I hope you enjoy his hand as much as I do. Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

