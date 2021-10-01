“Fashion Futian! Explore the World »Shenzhen Futian Fashion Investment Paris Forum 2021 Successfully Launched

PARIS, October 01, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – At 2:30 p.m. Paris time on September 30, 2021, SHENZHEN FUTIAN FASHION INVESTMENT PARIS FORUM 2021 was successfully held in Paris, France with the support of the People’s Government of the Futian District of the Municipality of Shenzhen, which showed the Futian charm to the world.

The Shenzhen Futian Fashion Investment 2021 Paris Forum was launched on September 30, 2021 at the Palais de la Culture Puteaux (Photo: Business Wire)

The forum is not only a great event for the development of the fashion industry in Futian District, but also another achievement of the exchanges between China and France in the field of fashion. With the promotion of fashion investment in Shenzhen Futian as the core, this forum will promote the high-quality business environment, industrial foundation and industrial projects of Futian to the world. International institutions, fashion brands and international talents are warmly invited to Futian for development.

With the help of the international professional organization Futian International Fashion Strategy Committee, and build on the first fashion event of Paris Fashion Week to bring together high-end international fashion resources. The event was actively participated by the world’s leading fashion authorities, French government agencies, international luxury groups and international fashion media. This event was strongly supported by Paris La Défense, GBD Innovation Club, DEFI La Mode de France, Fédération de la Haute Couture de la Mode, Kering Group, Institut Français de la Mode, EnaMoMa by PSL, Professional Development Committee Watchmaking, Jewelery, Jewelery, Goldsmithing and Tableware, , , The Chinese Business Club, Who’s Next (WSN) and other French institutions and international organizations. Mr. Pierre-Yves Guice, Managing Director of Paris La Défense, President of the GBD Innovation Club, Mr. Pascal Morand, Executive President of the Haute Couture and Fashion Federation, Head of the Fashion and Design World Department, leading authority in fashion in the world, Mr. Sébastien Vicente, Head of the Art de Vivre Department of Business France, and other international guests attended this event. 150 Parisian entrepreneurs, guests from industry and international media also attended this event, and spoke about innovation and development and win-win cooperation with representatives from the Shenzhen Futian district, the most active CBD and the most innovative in China.

Hand in hand towards a bright future

Mr. Zhou Jiangtao, Acting Mayor of the Futian District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality, said: science and technology, finance and fashion, and strive to build a central innovation zone, a central business district and a central vitality area.

Optimizing the business environment and cultivating fertile ground for the international development of the fashion industry.

Shenzhen Futian’s Global CBD Development Index ranks in the top three in China. In 2020, he becomes an official member of the GBD Innovation Club.

FuTianthe new power in international fashion

Ms. Meng Man, deputy district mayor of the Futian District People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality and Vice President of IFSC, delivered a keynote address through a video, saying, “Futian will do everything to create a fashion industry development group with a core engine. + multi-point support. “Futian District is looking forward to working with international fashion enterprises, professional institutions and talents from all over the world to” build a plateau of the fashion industry in China and jointly open a new territory for the global fashion industry ”.

International Summit Forum brings together celebrities from the international fashion industry

During this event, two major thematic summit forums were organized on “Innovative development of GBD” and “Future development of the international fashion industry”. A number of executives of international fashion companies participated in the exchange and discussed the development model of the main business districts of the city, the fashion industry and issues of international cooperation in matters of fashion. ‘innovation. The guests at the conference fully recognized the business planning and fashion development concepts of Futians and expressed their willingness to grow in Futian.

Deepen international cooperation and create an “international alliance of creators”

Explore a new mode of cooperation in the field of international fashion

Futian is one of the centers of the fashion industry in China, with more than 2,000 fashion enterprises and an industry of over 120 billion yuan. It also has strong advantages in the fashion design industry. Among them, the high-end clothing design and architectural decoration industries are very advanced in China and well-known internationally. After the event, Ms. Dong Shan, director of Futian District Culture, Radio, TV, Tourism and Sports Bureau in Shenzhen and executive director of IFSC, said in a video interview with media that Futian District is constantly stimulating new momentum for integration. and the development of the fashion industry, builds an international cluster of professional services industry and a comprehensive transplant of international fashion resources, achieving the collection of resources in the international fashion value chain and building a “World class fashion center in the Bay Area”.

At this event, the Futian District International Fashion Strategy Committee signed the “Letter of Intent on Outstanding Fashion Designers in Paris Cooperation Project” with EnaMoMa by PSL, and established a formal relationship of international cooperation between Shenzhen Futian and Paris in the field of fashion and design. Together, the two sides would establish a bridge for cooperation between a large number of outstanding international designers and various fashion brand companies, thereby creating a healthy ecosystem of the international fashion industry.

As China’s first urban and regional international fashion strategy executive agency, Futian International Fashion Strategy Committee has actively conducted international fashion industrialization exchanges and cooperation, attracting international resources to promote common work, deeply entering the international fashion industry scene, and fully displaying the image of the international city of Futian, Shenzhen. It is hoped that through a series of promotional activities, the exchanges between China and France and the international influence of Chinese fashion forces represented by Futian will be promoted, allowing the world to focus on Shenzhen Futian!

