Fashion
The value of digital transformation and collaboration in fashion, luxury and beauty
Marketing Director at Launchmetrics, the Brand Performance Cloud leader in Fashion, Luxury and Beauty
The past year and a half has certainly been a challenge for many brands in the fashion industry, whether emerging or established. We have all had to adapt to rapid changes and find new ways to survive. And given all Mergers and Acquisitions and the closures that have taken place, it can be more difficult for smaller and emerging brands to differentiate themselves. However, technology has helped create equal opportunities and minimize the gap between the Davids and Goliaths of the world, and many executives have used technology to make smarter decisions about their branding efforts.
During their digital transformation, brands looked for ways to engage with their audiences through new formats and media, searched for tools that would help them understand their branding or online performance, and finally, turned to to voices such as celebrities who could help them amplify their brand message and help them increase their brand performance.
But what about small brands that are looking to make their way and don’t necessarily have the budget or the top-notch recognition to work with a big name?
I believe the answer lies in community and authentic storytelling. We all know that connections are essential and, even more so in the fashion industry, building a strong network of industry professionals can help companies create strong opportunities for future collaborations and ongoing support. Leveraging the communities that connect industry leaders (and full disclosure, yes my company does) could be an important step towards building your presence.
A great example of how to use these connections is a story that excites me both personally and professionally, as it comes from my own career experience. At Launchmetrics, we have always strived to bridge the gap not only between fashion and technology, but also between different players in the industry and hope to support others in their growth. That’s why, when the designer and founder of a black owned and operated clothing brand (and client of Launchmetrics) approached us this season to design a branded runway look in appreciation of our role in supporting their brand, I knew we had achieved our mission. .
For years, the track has evolved from an industry-only place to a consumer-driven brand experience. More recently, I have also seen it become a stage not only for creative expression, but also for community and collaboration. This example and many others illustrate how the industry embraces such a collaborative mindset and a rising tide lifts all boats. It should remind us how important it is to support each other and give back, especially in difficult times.
For fashion, luxury and beauty brands looking to collaborate within their communities, I recommend:
1. Start locally: Connect with those around you, both geographically and professionally, to build a strong network of supporters who will be ready to support you and tell your story.
2. Tell a compelling story: Whatever collaboration is, keep it authentic and take your audience on a complete journey. Brand stories that come full circle or share a common goal can generate stronger interaction with audiences.
3. Communicate your brand values: When choosing a partner brand to collaborate with, it’s important to make sure that you both share the same values that consumers can typically see through superficial PR opportunities and that you both are ready to communicate the issue. same message and show a united front to create clear and concise content. Messaging.
Ultimately, I think improving brand performance will be about making smart business decisions that will help propel your brand forward through strong industry connections, effective digital tools, and minds. collaborative. Now that physical events are making a comeback at Fashion Week this season, let’s not forget what the last one and a half years have taught us about digital adoption, the opportunities it offers and the importance of s ‘help each other.
