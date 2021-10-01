Philadelphia Fashion Week Runway I: Recap





By Kharisma McIlwaine After a year of absence and the obligation to go completely virtual, Philly Fashion Week 2021 has returned in force and in person. Philly Fashion Week (PFW) took place September 21-25. The festivities kicked off with the Virtual Fashion Summit, the only virtual aspect of the show. On September 22, a launch party was held at the Fashion District, hosted by Hollywood DJ Phillys. All participating models wore Primark. On September 23, the Haute show was held at the Crane Arts Building, and on Friday and Saturday, the Runway I and Runway II shows were held at 2300 Arena respectively. Arriving at the Runway I parade, one couldn’t help but notice the line of people waiting impatiently at the entrance of the building. Before entering, guests were asked to show proof of vaccination and then received color-coded wristbands. Dope Tavio (Photos courtesy of: Kharisma McIlwaine) The VIP lounge, sponsored by Macys, was decorated with beautiful flowers and grass, and offered guests a board of cold cuts, as well as a range of gifts in the name of Jim Beam. People were obviously excited to participate in the soon to be fashion event. Elissa Bloom, executive director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, opened the show. We’re excited to celebrate 10 years of existence and empower Philadelphia’s fashion entrepreneurs here, she said. I’m so proud of our alumni, two are showing tonight, Jovan OConnor and his bridal collection and Prajjee Oscar. Finally, I just want to thank Kevin, Kerry, Angela, Julie, Prajjee and the whole PFW team for all their hard work and organizing this amazing event tonight – enjoy the show! The show started with Madison Chamberlain, who found ways to incorporate various shades of pink with mixed designs, peace signs, and hearts for a vintage ’70s feel. Samsara Sari brought the ruffles with blazers with finely decorated collars. Juno Jones (The Stylish Safety Boot Company) brought chic construction to the catwalk with its line of boots, while Sew Elevated showcased its use of crisp lines with long, sleeveless vests. Kovid Kapoor Kovid Kapoor, who featured a variety of layered pieces and sleeves mimicking wedding trains, also stands out. Burning Guitars has made the artistic choice to include masks in its range. Their models wore an assortment of Halloween masks to accompany the hand-painted patches and jeans and leatherwork. In one look, a Chucky mask was paired with jeans highlighting Elsa from Frozen. OLivis Couture (The Definition of Timeless Elegance) showcased feminine vintage looks and sequences combined with a number of patterns, including a 50s-inspired ruffle skirt. J Pratt came up with a variety of men’s suits, highlighting stripes, hats and vibrant shades of blue. Jovan OConnor showcased gorgeous fairy tales like wedding dresses and set the mood for wedding season with a live cellist performing on the podium. Dope Tavio highlighted androgynous fashion with men and women wearing dresses and heels in his range. The Runway I show was incredibly enjoyable to watch. The set design was beautiful and creative – it was like watching high fashion in a secret garden. Plus, the designers who attended the show executed their looks with precision and there was literally something for everyone! Each year, Philadelphia Fashion Week continues to grow and surprise the public with its contribution to the fashion world. There is no doubt that the 2022 season will be even better. To see more photos and recaps from PFW 2021, follow @phillyfashionweek on Instagram, Philadelphia Fashion Week on Facebook, or visit: www.phillyfashionweek.com. The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator is accepting applications for the 2022 residency season. To learn more, visit: www.philadelphiafashionincubator.com.

