Gucci combines fashion and music with the Gucci 100 collection





Gucci is celebrating an epic milestone this year: 100 years of being one of the world’s biggest fashion brands. Founded in 1921 as a leather goods company specializing in luggage and handbags for elite Italian travelers, Gucci has undergone countless reinventions over the years, most notably in the 1980s when it became the essential brand of musicians, especially American rappers. Harlem’s Dapper Dan hacked Gucci during this decade, sparking a streetwear craze for the GG logo and making it synonymous with blatantly cool street style. Gucci’s unique ability to remain relevant and at the forefront of pop culture inspired Creative Director Alessandro Michele to create the Gucci 100 collection, which honors the brand’s place in the cultural zeitgeist. “The centenary represents for me the occasion to testify to the eternal vitality of Gucci which, year after year, is reborn; it renews itself, reestablishing an unusual relationship with contemporaneity as a boy, still young, observing the world with powerful vision, ”Michele told ELLE.com exclusively. “I recognized the manifestation of his youth by having intercepted and crossed popular culture in all its forms for a hundred years now. Especially in music: the only medium, outside of fashion, more responsive to changing times and marking the new, the today, the now. Joshua Wood Harnessing the combined power of fashion and music, Michele created Gucci 100 as a tribute to the two creative mediums. According to Musixmatch, a music database that collaborated with the House on this project, Gucci has been mentioned in no less than 22,705 songs since its inception (yes, you read that right). Michele capitalizes on the brand’s rich lyrical history by sporting ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods with the Gucci 100 logo, as well as three phrases containing “Gucci” from three songs: “Music is Mine Gucci Seats Reclined” from “The R” (1988) by Eric B. & Rakim, “This one is dedicated to all the Gucci bag wearers out there, it’s called You Got Good Taste” from “You Got Good Taste” ( 1983) from The Cramps, and, my favorite, “And Men Notice You With Your Gucci Bag Crew” from Amy Winehouse’s “Fuck Me Pumps” (2003). Joshua Wood On his latest hack, Michele notes: “This is not a revisionist attempt to delve into the past. If anything, mine is an “inverted” revisionism of the history of the House, stitched together by a piercing note, a melody, a chorus. Also because, if I had to portray Gucci, it would be for me an eternal teenager who hangs out in places where music is heard and played. For Michele, Gucci is a gesture, a moment in time that can be succinctly described in a song or in a piece of clothing. The campaign video, shot by Joshua Woods, encapsulates this distinct energy as well as the transporting power of music and clothing. For this momentous launch, Gucci will be opening pop-ups around the world where pieces from the Gucci 100 collection will be available for sale. Gucci will also unveil a digital pop-up to commemorate the centenary. Here is another 100 years. Joshua Wood Campaign credits Creative Director: Alessandro Michele Artistic Director: Christopher Simmonds Photographer and Director: Joshua Woods Make-up: Diane Kendal Hair: Paul Hanlon Video credits “Zombie” Artist: Fela Kuti & Afrika 70 “I love the nightlife (Disco ‘Round)” – Unique version Artist: Alicia Bridges “I’ll Chase The Blues Away” – Single Version / Matrix 39614 Artist: Chick Webb and his orchestra with Ella Fitzgerald “It was a good day” – Album version Artist: Icicle “Time limit” Artist: The nurse “You will miss me” Artist: The elevators of the 13th floor Kevin leblanc

