Christian Louboutin unveils gender-less capsule collection during immersive event at Paris Fashion Week





Christian Louboutin unveiled its first genderless capsule collection during an immersive event today at Paris Fashion Week. The Our Angels boot capsule pays homage to the androgynous style of glam-rock icons. Sizes range from 36 to 46 (or 5.5 to 13 in US sizes.) More New Shoes An embroidered boot from the genderless collection. The capsule showcases a range of boot looks from leopard print to lace-up shoes, and the highlight of the show is a boot adorned with intricate jewelry. The designer reflected on the genderless fashion movement in an FN 2020 cover story. We saw this great moment when shoes have no gender. We certainly have men who wear heels, so we have to go all the way to the waistline. [Gender fluidity] is not a trend. It’s a deep psychological evolution, he said. The new collection was presented as part of Loubillusions, a hybrid digital / physical event. The label has explored various digital formats over the past few seasons at a time when the pandemic has come to a halt from in-person presentations, including augmented reality, 3D and games. A lace-up model from the Louboutin gender-less collection. Today’s event took place at LAtelier des Lumières in Paris, a museum dedicated to digital art exhibits that contains over 3,000 square meters of seamless floor-to-ceiling projections. Four activities including a Japanese garden and golden waterfalls played in a continuous loop. Another start? The Carasky, a bag inspired by Christian Louboutin’s passion for precious stones and crowns. Coinciding with the event, a Loubillusions webzine offers digital viewers a full experience, with various animations mixed with close-ups of the designs. Click on the gallery to see the Christian Louboutin main collection. The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

