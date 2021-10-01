Discover the dress of the season for those under 50





The only dress we want this fall. (Marks & Spencer) Yahoo Life publishers are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Still looking for a stunning new midi dress to add to your fall wardrobe? Well, we think we’ve found it. See, we first spotted it a few weeks ago when M&S Ambassador Holly Willoughby wore the eye-catching red Floral midi dress with waist of a Marks & Spencer event. The store uploaded a photo of our favorite morning TV presenter wearing the all-new fall piece, paired with a pair of stylish black boots, and fans were quick to share their praise. “She’s the queen of dresses,” wrote one follower, while another added: “M&S has some amazing things right now, look in the stores!” But alas, we did not add it to the basket. After all, as much as we want, we can’t buy all only thing Willoughby wears. A few weeks later, however, and the new dress has now not only garnered rave reviews, with one customer saying she “got a lot of compliments” while another called her “the dress of the season”. He has also appeared several times on our Instagram feed. Social media inspiration proving it’s the perfect dress to slip into a pair of boots for a no-fuss chic look, while still being a flattering fit for many shapes and sizes like there are dress sizes 6-24, as well as short, regular and long lengths. Why we rate it: We love the floral print in autumn, and the color palette on this midi dress make it the perfect transitional piece. Plus, the flowing skirt and elasticated tie-front waist make it flattering yet comfy – and do you see that delicate pleat on the neckline? It looks a lot more expensive and sophisticated than the price 45. Plus, it can be worn for a casual day with a pair of boots or sneakers, or dressed up for a special occasion. The story continues Did we mention he’s under 50? (Marks & Spencer) Not to mention the size, it is available in short, regular and long version, from size 6 to size 24, which means there is a fit and length for everyone. Plus, we know it isn’t until October, but one woman also suggested that “it will be so beautiful for Christmas!”. What the critics are saying: “Bought for a special occasion. At 5ft 2in, the short length was absolutely perfect. I received many compliments.”

“I have loved wearing it as much as possible since I bought it and have received a lot of compliments. It’s striking and it’s a great choice for day or night!”

“I saw Holly Willoughby in this thing on the Sparks video! I liked it straight away, I’m not used to going for a 45 dress, but I’m glad I looked beautiful, goes with strappy sandals and ankle boots, it will be a great, dress lunch with afternoon teas and evening meals. I love it, it fits me wonderfully and is comfy.

“This is the dress of the season for me. Sophisticated dark color with red. High neck and ruffle over such a stylish longer skirt. I’ll wear this dress to work, but you could wear it anywhere. I am sure will last me several years, very satisfied with this purchase. “

“I bought this midi dress for my ‘winter wardrobe’. It is excellent in every way. I love the pattern and color, sleeve length and dress length. 5’2 “and I bought size 12 short and it was just right for me.”

“I needed a dress for a winter wedding, the dress is lovely and comfortable to wear and the red on the dress matched my red coat perfectly. Buy it: Mid-length floral dress | 45 from M&S Watch: The M&S Comfortable Bra Everyone’s Talking About

