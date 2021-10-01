Andrew Gn Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





People might be out in Paris, but Andrew Gn is a designer who understands that as we all look forward to getting dressed and socializing again, something fundamental has changed. Now people want to dress in a way that stands the test of time, Gn observed during a visit to a showroom. That’s why its spring release is packed with long-term investments. Several jumpsuits, for example, or workhorse dresses with jewelry necklaces, or perhaps a white suit with jewelry buttons and harem pants for the modern bride. (The upcoming boom has its basic spreadsheet outfits, the designer notes). Seeing his clothes reappear in customers’ closets is always a rush for Gn. So he decided to respond to a recurring request from at least one loyalist who was literally wearing a coral patterned jacket from his 2011 cruise collection in pieces. As this is one of the Gn’s favorite signings, the next thing he did was contact the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. The result is a reinvention of its classics, an awareness hashtag #CoralsAliveAGN and plans to showcase these pieces with an international retailer. This pattern, reinvented in white and gold brocade on a coat with removable pleated cuffs, on long dresses with red-dyed feathers, or as a print with 70s accents, will offer a lot of mileage. Another major influence was the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton film Boom! Although dark and a flop at the time, the designer points out that even lemons from yesterday can change the way you see the world today. Shot in 1968, the film is set in Sardinia, in a mid-century modern house with Baroque accents. That and Taylor’s wardrobe are worth it, he suggested. With that in mind, a white dress with solid, personalized cap sleeves and shoulders is reminiscent of the ’80s, rekindling the empowerment that a V-shape can impart and creating a little extra personal space. Ditto for a coat dress with jeweled details, a dress with a gathered and draped waist, and a double-breasted jacket. Rif of Power Sleeves on a Leg of the Restoration period, worked in duchess satin or 3D guipure with the beloved butterflies of Gns. The designer also uses lace as a romantic counterpoint, for example on a black dress dripping with tendrils inspired by clothing from the 1920s. Vintage lace finds a second life in a short cocktail dress with puffed sleeves. In conclusion, this season, Gn will also embark on a real launch for its accessories, targeting consumers directly with the A handbag, embellished with hardware inspired by the work of sculptor Jean Arp, colorful belts and buckles. candlestick ears, among other pieces. . Heres paris that these turquoise and coral numbers are moving fast.

