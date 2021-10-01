I’m a bad bridesmaid, I cut my frumpy dress two days before the wedding

A WOMAN decided to cut and change her bridesmaid dress two days before her friend’s wedding – but not everyone is happy.

Brittney Rae posted a video on her TikTok account @brittneyraetoday where she showed a before and after of the dress.

4 Brittney took it upon herself to redesign the bridesmaid dress she was going to wear Credit: TikTok / @ brittneyraetoday

4 She shared photos of the design she came up with Credit: TikTok / @ brittneyraetoday

She called the original dress “bad” and “ugly” on her account, which is why she wanted to change it.

“Change my faded dress two days before the wedding,” she said.

Brittney showed the pictures she had drawn before adding, “I had to completely deconstruct it first. I was a little stressed.

“If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride WILL KILL ME.”

She then shared photos of the finished product, which was a chic number that showed a little more skin than the original.

People were divided in the comments, with some criticizing her for changing her dress.

“Imagine you are the main character in someone’s marriage,” one person wrote.

“I’m going to say this … her marriage is not for you !!” another said.

“So don’t try at the top of the stage. We can all tell what you’re doing,” wrote a third person.

A fourth added: “I would never agree with that and that’s good because I’m not the bride but I just hope you don’t steal your friend’s attention.”

Others acknowledged that she had done a good job but said they preferred the original dress.

“Aww, I prefer the original,” wrote one viewer.

“Sounds awesome but the original version was so dreamy,” said another.

Others have come to Brittney’s defense, pointing out that Brittney could have just been told to buy a dress of a certain color.

“She was probably told to wear a certain color. Obviously she wouldn’t change it if she was told to wear a certain dress,” wrote one commentator.

Another added: “You, she clearly just bought a dress in the right color and didn’t need to have a specific style.”

As of this writing, Brittney has not confirmed whether this is true or not.

4 She said the bride would be extremely unhappy if she was wrong Credit: TikTok / @ brittneyraetoday

4 Brittney shared what the final product now looks like Credit: TikTok / @ brittneyraetoday

