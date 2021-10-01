Fashion
I’m a bad bridesmaid, I cut my frumpy dress two days before the wedding
A WOMAN decided to cut and change her bridesmaid dress two days before her friend’s wedding – but not everyone is happy.
Brittney Rae posted a video on her TikTok account @brittneyraetoday where she showed a before and after of the dress.
She called the original dress “bad” and “ugly” on her account, which is why she wanted to change it.
“Change my faded dress two days before the wedding,” she said.
Brittney showed the pictures she had drawn before adding, “I had to completely deconstruct it first. I was a little stressed.
FABULOUS BINGO: GET A BONUS OF 5 FREE WITHOUT DEPOSIT REQUIRED
“If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride WILL KILL ME.”
She then shared photos of the finished product, which was a chic number that showed a little more skin than the original.
People were divided in the comments, with some criticizing her for changing her dress.
“Imagine you are the main character in someone’s marriage,” one person wrote.
“I’m going to say this … her marriage is not for you !!” another said.
“So don’t try at the top of the stage. We can all tell what you’re doing,” wrote a third person.
A fourth added: “I would never agree with that and that’s good because I’m not the bride but I just hope you don’t steal your friend’s attention.”
Others acknowledged that she had done a good job but said they preferred the original dress.
“Aww, I prefer the original,” wrote one viewer.
“Sounds awesome but the original version was so dreamy,” said another.
Others have come to Brittney’s defense, pointing out that Brittney could have just been told to buy a dress of a certain color.
“She was probably told to wear a certain color. Obviously she wouldn’t change it if she was told to wear a certain dress,” wrote one commentator.
Another added: “You, she clearly just bought a dress in the right color and didn’t need to have a specific style.”
As of this writing, Brittney has not confirmed whether this is true or not.
Elsewhere at weddings, Bridezilla slaps wedding guests who ate two slices of cake with a bill after catching them on CCTV.
Also, I gave up on my expensive 11K wedding, took a 37 dress, got married 3 hours later, and used the savings to make FOUR honeymoons.
And the cheeky bride has slammed for asking strangers to pay for her wedding by putting her details on her car.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/3775528/im-a-bad-bridesmaid-cut-up-my-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]