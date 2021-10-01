Pedro Icon unveils a new fashion style and a new rocket





Pedro Icon, symbolic and effortless representation of the brand, is rediscovered after 16 years through a fashion collection. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SIXTEEN years after its launch, Pedro rolls the curtains of the theater to reveal a new way to embrace individuality and differences. Pedro Icon is a symbolic and effortless representation of the brand to rediscover a distinct character encapsulated through style and fashion sparkle. The collection campaign is led by Nicole Wong and Glenn Goh, both of whom epitomize the importance of Icon and what the new brand symbol means for Pedro. This season, Pedro Icon is focusing on effortless essentials that feature pieces to punctuate his style. For women, Icon material appears in the selection of shoes and bags that seamlessly transition from casual wear to office wear. Crafted from genuine cowhide leather, women will surely appreciate the beauty of Pedro Icon’s boxy leather bags which feature a logo and chain link details to help you amplify your fashion game. It also has its own little pocket for all your little extras. Meanwhile, chic and sophisticated yet bold and a statement piece, the Icon’s classic calfskin heels with logo details and a slingback offer added comfort and security. Modernized with Pedro Icon material, classic men’s shoes like Penny Loafers and Moccasins are created to add sophistication to any outfit without sacrificing style and overall look. In the men’s accessories section, Pedro Icon has created a gentlemanly vibe with modern sensibilities with his embossed calfskin wallet which comes with a money clip, and the Icon long leather wallet which comes with multiple slits. for cards and bills as well as a coin compartment.

