Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Little Black Dress an Edge in Biggest Trend of the Season
Kourtney Kardashian gave it a classic outfit touch this week from the comfort of her own home.
The Founder of Poosh showed off an iconic little black dress on Instagram last night, modeling a scoop-neck silhouette with spaghetti straps and a mini hem. The outfit also included a silver chain necklace as well as a pair of trendy boots.
More New Shoes
Kourtney’s nervousness continued with black shoes in the form of her favorite Prada boots; the notched sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a lace-up silhouette inspired by combat boots.
Originally coming with an additional pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $ 1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new normal among celebrity style trends, seeing a revitalization with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Vagabond Shoemakers as well as Bottega Veneta, these boots Notched sole provide ease of wearing with an edgy appeal. You can find similar styles on the likes of Venus Williams, Kate beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez and other major stars this season.
Courtesy of Farfetch
Kourtney’s stylish shoes this week are just one of the many chic designs in the tv personalitys shoe collection; her dressier ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, from the Kanye Wests Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, Kourtney also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and New Balance for her relaxed style.
Beyond fashion, the media mogul also started his own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to buy and a mix of stories online.
Try this fall shoe trend in Kourtney Kardashian-inspired boots.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Boots, $ 100.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Telinda Vintage Crown Boot, $ 70.
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Steve Madden Tornado Boots, $ 90 (was $ 130).
Click on the gallery for more The avant-garde fashion of Kourtney Kardashian over the years.
Launch gallery: Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles
The best of footwear
