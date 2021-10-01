Bianca Saunders Spring 2022 Men’s Collection





Bianca Saunders can’t wait to go and is beaming with positivity. Not surprising. His skillful and nuanced take on modern masculinity has earned him a deluge of international accolades and recognition over the past year. She won the 2021 Andam Prize, was a finalist for the LVMH Prize and was chosen by Alessandro Michele to be one of the young designers whose collections sell on Gucci Vault. During that time, she worked in the free studio space allocated to emerging designers at the Sarabande Foundation in London. I feel like that’s actually what completely changed my life, she smiles, on Zoom. This is Saunders’ largest collection to date with 30 looks subtly inspired by family photos taken by her mother, aged 18, in Jamaica. Saunders focused on his uncles’ midsize, casual style in their Sta-Perst polo shirts and pants to inform his growing interest in fit, the way men wear clothing, and the way fabric sits on the body. Much of my work is observational, she said. Saudners doesn’t quite have the terminology for how she softens and cleanses the fabric, rolls the shoulder lines forward, twists the seams of the pants, and likes to cover up zippers. This season, she created a curvy, rounded sleeve inspired by muscular men and figured out how to give easy-to-wear jersey pieces the illusion of elegance (a collaboration with Farah). She also took her invisible zipper concept a step further by transforming tailored jackets into lightweight sweaters. The difficulty is that the intricacies of her clothing may not necessarily be seen in the photographs. But the quality of her clothes certainly impresses people who are difficult to impress in real life, as proved before the Andam Prize judging committee. (Put it this way: Phoebe Philo was on the panel that elected her.) Saunders has a compelling and genuine grip on who she wants to dress up: in fact, I visualize or imagine this guy walking along the road. I really want people to see themselves in my clothes. Any type of male guy. I guess the main goal of my brand is just to make people feel good, and to make them look stylish, she shrugs, half a laugh. You know, like a luxury man. There’s a reason Saunders is releasing his digital lookbook now, during Paris Fashion Week. It is because this collection is only the precursor, the accumulation of the unique shell will be shown in January during the men’s parade. It will definitely be on the track (or in some other form of IRL presentation, to be confirmed), anyway. Saunders performed really well, worked incredibly hard, and really found herself as a designer during pandemic isolation. Now, she can’t wait to break the digital deadlock and seize the opportunity to show the world who she is.

