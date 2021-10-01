The best cross country fights against the nations at the Joe Piane Invitational





SOUTH CURVE, Ind. Men’s and women’s cross country Ole Miss put on several solid performances against top-level competitions at the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame on Friday morning. The rebel squads held their own against 21 other nationally ranked schools. The No. 15 Ole Miss women took sixth in the Blue 5K race with 205 points, while the No. 18 rebel men finished eighth in the 5 miles amid a sea of ​​top 30 teams with 236 points. No.1 NC State ran away with the women’s title with 38 points, while No.19 Furman topped the men’s race with 129 points. The form table withstood scrutiny in the Women’s Blue 5K to start the morning, with the final results closely mirroring Friday’s national rankings. No.15 Ole Miss beat six ranked teams while finishing only behind No.1 NC State (38), No.3 New Mexico (94), No.6 Alabama (147), Washington # 8 (189) and # 6. 7 Minnesota (192). All-American indoor Sintayehu Vissa led an identical scoring group that helped Ole Miss to victory in North Alabama two weeks ago. Vissa in his third cross-country race as Rebel clocked a 5km PR for the second straight meeting, finishing 11th with a four-second record clocking 16: 32.4. Vissa was the Rebels’ second-best runner at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in March, finishing 51st in her first run at Ole Miss, and she started this season with a whopping 2:28 PR in the 5K (16: 36.58) to UNA. Ole Miss managed at least four breaks on the 17-minute set for the second straight meeting, with Vissa leading a group of scorers from Ryann helmers (32nd, 16: 50.5), Skylar boogerd (37th, 16: 54.8), Anna elkin (47th, 16: 59.2) and Loral winn (78th, 17: 18.6). Other rebels running in the Blue 5K were Kristel van den berg (108th, 17: 31.5), Lydia van Dijk in her debut Ole Miss (114th, 17: 34.0, PR) and Cate Tracht (138th, 17: 44.6). Senior All-American and Defending SEC Champion Mario Garcia Romo placeholder image made his 2021 debut in a solid fashion, leading the Rebel Men No.18 with an individual ninth place finish in the 5-mile blue race. Garcia Romo ran in 23: 40.3, just after his best 5 mile record in 23: 32.9 which earned him the SEC 2020 title. Two other rebels also excelled on their debut in 2021. Senior Michael coccia finished 15th overall with a PR of 23: 54.7, while his senior compatriot Ben savino also set a career-best 20th place in 23: 58.6. Other rebels participating in the blue race were Cade Bethmann (95th, 24: 59.5), Chris Maxon (97th, 25: 00.7), Dalton stallion (105th, 25: 04.8), Cruz Culpepper in his first career cross-country race (122nd, 25: 18.8) and Dereck Elkins (174th, 26: 45.0). The No.18 Ole Miss beat three other nationally ranked schools including No.2 Notre Dame and did so without All-American and the NCAA’s top return runner from last season, Cole bullock , which is now slated to open its season in two weeks. The two rebel units also had competitors in the open races on Friday. Second year Nick Moulai notched his first individual victory, winning the men’s open race in 24: 54.1 in his debut 5-mile career. First-year student Aiden Britt landed a top 10 at 25: 28.6, while Baylor franklin took 42nd place at 26: 13.9. Ole Miss finished second in the Women’s 5K Open at State No.1 NC by a score of 22-58. SEC Freshman of the Week Addy Stevenson led Ole Miss with a 10th place finish at 17: 32.9. Other rebels in the open race were Brooke Gilmore (17, 17: 52,1), Hannah ielfield (20th, 18: 01.1), Makayla fick (29, 18: 13.8) and Morgan claire rose (56th, 18: 46.1). Rebel men and women will be taking time off next week to prepare for the equally competitive pre-national invitation, which will be held this year in Florida State on Friday, October 15. The Pre-National Meet is an annual preview of the NCAA Championship course. . The state of Florida is scheduled to host the national meeting on Saturday, November 20. 5K Women Team Results 1. # 1 NC State 38

2. # 3 New Mexico 94

3. # 6 Alabama 147

4. # 8 Washington 189

5. # 7 Minnesota 192

6. # 15 Be Miss 205 7. # 18 Florida State 243

8. Kentucky 278

9. Toledo 302

10. # 29 Furman 314

11. Butler 327

12. # 23 Illinois 331

13. Weber State 336

14. # 19 Notre Dame 345

15. Virginia Tech 419

16. # 29 Princeton 431

17. # 21 Indiana 441

18. Purdue 444

19. Southern Utah 456

20. Vanderbilt 463

21. Florida 471

22. Virginia 507

23. Utah Valley 544

24. Northwest 556

25. Penn 658 Individual results of the 5K blue women 11. Sintayehu Vissa 16: 32.4 RP

32. Ryann helmers 16: 50.5

37. Skylar boogerd 16: 54.8

47. Anna elkin 16: 59.2

78. Loral winn 17:18.6

108. (107) Kristel van den berg 17: 31.5

114. (113) Lydia van Dijk 17: 34.0 RP

138. Cate Tracht 17: 44.6 5 Thousand Men’s Team Scores 1. # 19 Furman 129

2. # 25 Michigan 150

3. # 10 Butler 177

4. # 29 Florida State 204

5. Southern Utah 207

6. # 15 Alabama 225

7. # 28 Weber State 227

8. # 18 Be Miss 236 9. Charlotte 247

10. State NC 286

11. # 2 Notre Dame 286

12. Georgetown 289

13. # 30 Purdue 316

14. # 26 Indiana 325

15. Kentucky 345

16. Eastern Michigan 389

17. Penn 394

18. Pitt 428

19. Virginia Tech 443

20. Illinois 461

21. Virginia 476

22. Florida 496

23. New Mexico 561 Individual Results Men Blue 5 Miles 9. Mario Garcia Romo placeholder image 23: 40.3

15. Michael coccia 23: 54.7 RP

20. Ben savino 23: 58.6 RP

95. Cade Bethmann 24: 59.5

97. Chris Maxon 25: 00.7 First career 5 miles

105. Dalton stallion 25: 04.8

122. (121) Cruz Culpepper 25: 18.8 First career XC race

174. Dereck Elkins 26: 45.0 First career 5 miles Results of the Open 5K Women team 1. # 1 NC State 22

2. # 15 Be Miss 58 3. Notre Dame 76

4. St. Thomas (Minn.) 118

5. Hillsdale 124

6. Kentucky 132

7. San Diego 194

8. Wisconsin-Green Bay 228

9. State of Youngstown 236

10. Valparaiso 267

11. Central Michigan 278

12. Dayton 294

13. Ohio State 301 Individual results of the Women’s Open 5K ten. Addy Stevenson 17: 32.9

17. Brooke Gilmore 17:52.1

20. Hannah ielfield 18: 01.1

29. Makayla fick 18: 13.8

56. Morgan claire rose 18: 46.1 Individual results of the Men’s 5 Thousand Open 1. Nick Moulai 24: 54.1 First career 5 miles

ten. Aiden Britt 25: 28.6 First career 5 miles

42. Baylor franklin 26: 13.9 First career 5 miles For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack),FacebookandInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olemisssports.com/news/2021/10/1/cross-country-battles-against-nations-best-at-joe-piane-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos