15 dresses to buy in October





No matter the occasion or the season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an impressive number of options to choose from. And since there really isn’t a bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edition of our favorite dresses that you can buy right now. October is here and with it 15 fabulous fall dresses to wear all season long. Whatever month you have in store for a leaf watching weekend, a fall wedding, or maybe you’re having a Halloween party, you’ll need something to wear. It’s time to pull out an ultra-luxe sweater dress before you have to layer a jacket. Or maybe you prefer to swaddle yourself in a cozy loopy midi or a bodycon ribbed cardigan dress? We have selected options for you; dresses so comfy you’ll want to wear them whether you have plans or not. But that said, there are also dresses you’ll want to see in, for example, Richard Quinn’s extravagant flowers and Thebe Magugus fringed wool number. For the more minimalist, an ivory contrast piping sweater vest dress or black jersey t-shirt dress are versatile fall day dresses you will never get tired of. Read on for the October Dresses edition, below. The number of the 90s Made from stretchy recycled mesh, Gannis’ grungy yellow flowers will look good when paired with chunky black boots. Ganni floral-print recycled stretch-mesh midi dress The minimal stand-up collar Worn alone or layered, the Zaras knit dress goes perfectly with elegant high boots. Zara tunic with contrasting piping Distant flowers Step into the 1970s with Richard Quinn’s groovy floral shirt dress. Richard Quinn Sun long-sleeve silk-twill shirtdress Both in one The Stauds poplin dress does the layering work for you with its prepster diamond sweater vest. Staud Jack diamond-bodied stretch-cotton dress Checkmate When it comes to fall noon, Rixos Checker Print Number ticks all the boxes. Rixo Maddison Midaxi Dress Ribbed cardigan dress Your favorite wardrobe staple, but much longer. Club Monaco ribbed cardigan dress The Cottage Dress Rust colored tiles and rustic crumpled frills make this jumpsuit feel right at home. Susanna Khaite crinkled-check poplin slip dress The essentials of the wardrobe Add a simple yet stylish black t-shirt dress to your wardrobe, if you haven’t already. Another Tomorrow jersey t-shirt dress The pumpkin selection This fall, street style stars opted for dresses in orange hues while attending the spring 2022 fashion shows. Ulla Johnson Maia Belted Dress Colorful flowers While dark pinks and romantic florals were a big trend this fall, we can’t deny the upbeat appeal of the Altuzarras daisy dress for the cheerful season ahead. Daisy Altuzarra gathered floral-print crepe midi dress Sweet romance The H&M and Brock Collections collaboration dress is still in stock. H&M x Brock Collection lyocell-blend dress Blurred lines The Paloma Wools long-sleeved sweater dress mixes colorful stripes for a pretty watercolor print. Paloma Wool Marcela Knit Dress The fall trend: bangs Stringy and swishy, ​​Thebe Magugus tassel dress is the best interpretation of fringes. Thebe Magugu tassel-hem zigzag-jacquard wool dress The lounge dress Is there anything cozier than the Tibis oversized loop dress? Tibi cutout alpaca-blend midi dress The velvet dress A witchy velvet dress is up to October occasions.

