Teaneck man led a network of dozens of burglaries in NJ, state AG says





A New Jersey man who was arrested in North Carolina in April has now been indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in a residential burglary ring that has affected nine different counties in Garden State. The State Attorney General's Office Announcement of the Specialized Crimes Bureau of the Criminal Justice Division that Keith Perry, 38, of Teaneck is charged with first-degree encouragement of organized street crime, second-degree burglary with a weapon, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful kidnapping, and 16 additional counts of third degree burglary. A spate of 84 burglaries reportedly took place between October 2020 and March 2021 in Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties. Perry's charges relate specifically to 17 of the 84 incidents, which occurred in six of the nine counties listed. Two other people arrested with Perry in the spring have already pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The attorney general's office said the break-ins, which typically occurred from the afternoon to early evening, followed a general pattern: a forced entry through a door, with jewelry and other valuables taken in. main bedrooms and other areas of each residence. The total value of the stolen items amounted to more than half a million dollars, according to complaints filed in the case. At least 40 different New Jersey municipal police departments contributed to the investigation. Perry is currently being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. Patrick Lavery is the anchor for the New Jersey 101.5 afternoon news. Follow him on Twitter @ plavery1015 or send an email to [email protected]

