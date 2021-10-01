Walmart launches free assembly, fashion for the youngest





Free Assembly Kids is launched a year after the launch of the brand for men and women.

Walmart Inc. continues to double down on fashion. The world's largest retailer for years has distributed commodities while competitor Target



builds a massive portfolio of billion dollar brands for men, women and kids. Now Walmart is making up for lost time. The retailer in March appointed Brandon Maxwell, whose sophisticated colorful designs are sold at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, as creative director, as the retail and digital giant tries to gain a firmer foothold in clothing beyond the basics for which it is known. Maxwell oversees Free Assembly and Scoop, two exclusive Walmart fashion brands. This role is a first for private label clothing company Walmarts, which aims to expand its assortment of trendy and accessible clothing to help customers build their closets. The first adult collections under his responsibility will be in spring 2022, and his influence will be seen in the children’s collection next year. Walmart recently celebrated the first anniversary of the launch of Free Assembly for men and women, and continues it with Free Assembly Kids. The brand focuses on accessible designs, quality fabrics, modern silhouettes and avant-garde details. Timeless wardrobe basics are easy to mix, layer and assemble freely, hence their name. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Walmarts design team created the free assembly from scratch, which includes everything from brand concept, fabric selection, product attributes and fit, eco-friendly denim washes. and the manufacturing process. The first Free Assembly Kids collection shares all of these elements. It includes almost 50 different styles in sizes ranging from 5 to 18 and priced between $ 6 and $ 36. All silhouettes are designed to work together, including classic plaid and bandana prints, one of the top fall trends, with boys’ plaid flannel shirts, $ 14, and a puff-sleeve smocked dress for girls, $ 18. At Walmart, we continue to focus on growing our fashion assortment of exclusive, premium brands that deliver quality, on-trend and affordable style to consumers at an incredible price, said Deanah Baker, senior vice president of men’s and children’s shoes at Walmart US, adding that Free Assembly is a key addition to the retailer lineup of prestigious and exclusive brands such as Scoop, Sofia Vergara’s Sofia Jeans and Eloquii Elements. We designed Free Assembly Kids to seamlessly complement our adult collection, Baker said, adding that Walmart has expanded fashion options for kids, including the recently introduced Justice assortment for tweens and Wonder Nation, basics. comfortable and trendy pieces for children from sizes 4 to 18. With Athleisure a key piece of wardrobes for adults and kids, Free Assembly is looking at comfy pieces for kids such as graphic hoodies, $ 18, fleece jackets, $ 20, and zip-up hoodies, $ 15. There are also cropped silhouettes, including cropped t-shirts with short sleeves, $ 6. There are coordinating looks for girls, like a monochromatic mock-neck fleece sweatshirt and matching wide-leg sweatshirts with the We are the future message embroidered on the back for more inspiration. Boys can choose color blocks with a mock neck sweatshirt and color block jogging pants. We designed Free Assembly Kids with many of the same trends as the adult collection, Baker said. Free assembly will now be a key part of our children’s clothing assortment with new collections released each season.

