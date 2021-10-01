This affordable shift dress from Amazon is perfect for fall

There are many shades to choose from

As with several other styles that have made their mark on Amazon, one of the first things I noticed with this straight dress is that there is a wide range of color and design options to choose from. Some of my favorites include bright colors like sky blue and pinkish red, and bold designs like bamboo leaf and leopard.

I promised myself that one day I would step out of my comfort zone and order something different, but I decided to stick with classic black. I figured I’d get more mileage out of it because it transcended the seasons and wouldn’t be as recognizable if I ended up wearing it quite frequently.

The fit is flattering

While I can certainly appreciate a fair number of options (and be intrigued by thousands of reviews), what initially sold me about this dress was the cut itself. I love the typically flattering, loose fit of a nightgown and thought the bell sleeves added a nice bohemian touch. It’s casual enough for brunch with the girls and dressy enough for more chic occasions. I also love how the V-neck lent itself to the breezy aesthetic and helped to show off one or two pendant necklaces.

Associate editor Danielle Murphy also got her hands on the popular shift dress, which has become a staple of the season in her fall wardrobe.

I can attest that the fit is quite flattering and offers enough leeway in the arms, one of my personal pain points as well as the skirt to allow for a flowing effect. I usually wear a size 6 / Medium and bought a Medium (8-10) thinking the Small (4-6) would push it. Although it seems to vary depending on the reviews, I would recommend taking one size up from a length perspective only, especially if you are looking to wear the dress for more formal or conservative occasions.

The material is of good quality

One of the things I am most wary of when ordering clothes online is that they won’t look the same in real life. This is especially true when it comes to fabric, as the fit is as good as the fabric. There’s not a lot of fun in wearing something pretty if you’re worried that it’s sheer or about to tear anytime you want.

As many reviews have noted, I was happy to find that the fabric of this dress (a 96% polyester blend) has stood up to the hype. It is light enough to allow movement, but not looking cheap or seemingly flimsy. I have found it to be quite wrinkle-free after quick steaming as well, making it a good option for traveling.

Shop TODAY associate editor Danielle Murphy, who tried on the shift dress in a Yellow Flora design, also found the material to be worth buying. “It has a certain weight, which makes it more expensive than it actually is,” she said. “I wouldn’t hesitate to wear it for a wedding or a more formal occasion. In fact, I even bought a second dress in navy blue to have a more ‘winter-ready’ option when the time came. Both styles are great and it looks like they came straight from a less affordable store. “

The price is right

Last, but not least, this dress won’t break the bank, ringing in at just $ 33. Pick it up Belongsci Bell Sleeve V-Neck Shift Dress and it just might become your new go-to style.

