I share all my clothes with my husband – it saved us hundreds

A WOMAN has revealed how she saves hundreds of dollars buying new clothes by sharing them all with her husband.

Grace Surguy, from Nottingham, loves to hunt for bargains and recently saved $ 764 on a brand new winter wardrobe.

Grace Surguy and her husband Ryan Kenward from Nottingham save hundreds by sharing the same clothes Credit: Supplied

5 The couple only buy items they can both wear and have managed to save a fortune Credit: Supplied

The 34-year-old digital delivery manager said she used to borrow her man’s clothes all the time because trendy items like baggy sweaters are quite expensive to buy new.

So now Grace and Ryan Kenward are buying a selection of clothes that they both can wear over and over again, saving them a fortune.

“It’s a huge money saving for couples! None of my dating friends even thought about it, you save so much on clothes, said Grace. Lovethesales.com.

“Boyfriend cut jeans and baggy sweaters are really on trend right now, but they are very expensive so instead of buying new clothes I ended up borrowing my husbands because they are really cute and a loose fit for me. “

Ryan was “tired of looking for her missing clothes” after Grace claimed them all, so the couple started looking for clothes they could share.

And thankfully, the pair managed to snatch a range of slashed pants, jeans and shirts, cutting their purchase bill in half.

She said, “Right away we cut our clothing bills in half, and even more when we shop on sale.

“So I decided to go for men’s shirts to keep myself from picking up husbands. Working from home, we want to be comfortable but also presentable for all the last minute virtual meetings.

The pair’s wardrobe now includes a few shirts that they bought at 50% off each.

They also bought a few jeans and pants which they both wear in different ways.

“There are so many apps and sites popping up to share things like tools, lawn mowers and even musical instruments. It makes sense if you live with a partner who is the same size and style as you, to share clothes! It has already saved us a lot of money, ”said Grace.

She added that most brands don’t directly say unisex, so always read the product description for details and tips.

Searching for words like gender-neutral, multi-gender in a branded site’s search bar might help you find what you’re looking for – and there are more options than you think, Grace said. .

She also recommended looking for larger markets such as ASOS, which has multiple brands for a wide range of options.

Stuart McClure, co-founder of LovetheSales.com, commented on Graces’ incredible offerings, saying: Demand for unisex clothing has skyrocketed in recent months, with several brands now offering gender-neutral pieces in every collection.

“It’s a win-win solution for buyers and retailers, as brands save money by producing only one line of clothing for both genders, while buyers can expect the savings made at the manufacturing stage are passed on to them!

“Grace is a true trailblazer, showing couples across the UK how to dramatically cut fashion costs by sharing a wardrobe with your partner.”

Follow Grace on Instagram to see more of her stellar fashion discounts.

5 The pair recently saved $ 800 on their winter wardrobe Credit: Supplied

5 They picked up shirts and pants that they both can wear in different ways Credit: Supplied

5 The couple think it’s the best way to save money Credit: Supplied

