Naomi Campbell steals the Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week





Once again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS – Once again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old track veteran trod the boards of the Lanvins flower-themed collection on Sunday to the screams of guests in a dramatic black cape. Here are some highlights of today’s spring 2022 collections: FLOWER POWER BY LANVINS Flowers are a natural touchstone for spring. Lanvin was the last house to use flowers this season, designer Bruno Sialelli using them with aplomb. He gave dynamism, humor and a contemporary touch to this fresh morning collection. Slightly structured garments, crisp but flowing, allowed the collection to start with a minimalist vibe. Then came the historic touches needed for the heritage-conscious brand, the world’s oldest working fashion house. The glittery sequined panels on the chiffon dresses were taken from a 1934 dress named Concerto. But it was when the vibrant flowers appeared that the real fun came out. The first flower on the runway was in the form of an oversized bracelet and then, like a print, blooming in yellow, through a funky short suit. A print of blooming flowers in black and yellow was omnipresent, an image executed with out of focus. This gave the spring reverie a harsher urban edge. Flowers on a trendy bikini top provided an elegant pop of color under a vanilla suit jacket. A pastel gray dress had so many blue flower appliques that they actually spread, spawning on the models’ bare breasts as sticky brooches. However, it still seems like there’s a long way to go before anyone can replace longtime Lanvin designer and icon Alber Elbaz, who passed away last year. LOREAL CAMPAIGNS AGAINST HARASSMENT The setting, the Human Rights Square, was symbolic. The square was where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted in 1948. And this event was LOreal’s big comeback to Paris Fashion Week with a show against street harassment and in favor of the emancipation of women. As in its three previous seasons, the house has put on a glitzy exhibition featuring stars such as actress Helen Mirren and Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau. It was open to the public and broadcast in over 30 countries. While the cosmetics giant takes care of makeup and staging, fashion is left to professional designers: Behind the sparkling looks were Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler and Issey Miyake, as well as a selection of emerging houses. such as Koch and Ester Manas. LOreal is on the post with a tie. But this has not always been the case. In 2020, transgender model and actress Munroe Bergdorf jumped on LOreals posts #BlackoutTuesday to accuse the beauty brand of hypocrisy for firing her three years ago when she complained about racism in a language strong. Bergdorf, who was fired as LOreal UK’s first openly transgender model in 2017 for speaking out against white racial violence, later accepted a consultancy role with the UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board to help influence and inform the Mark. PAUL SMITH IS CRISP AND LOOSE Color, sharpness and suppleness were the key ingredients of Paul Smith. For spring, the British fashion icon returned to the decade of optimism: the glorious’ 90s. It made for a live show that felt fresh and youthful, even if bringing back that era as a vintage benchmark did. that some fashionistas feel old! Striped silk bandanas, puffy plaid shirts and tight-fitting coffee jackets with round shoulders and flared pants evoked the era of Brit Pop. However, other items of clothing became artistic, such as a knitted sweater and trousers featuring geometric yellow squares reminiscent of the painter Piet Mondrian. Thomas Adamson can be followed on Twitter.com/ThomasAdamsonK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/naomi-campbell-steals-lanvin-show-paris-fashion-week-80380419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos