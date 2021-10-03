Orlando Bloom unzips Katy Perrys corset at Power of Women event





Orlando Bloom has the back of his fiancee Katy Perry. Literally. While onstage at the Varietys Power of Women event, Perry needed help undoing the corset of her gorgeous Schiaparelli dress and enlisted the help of her future husband. Orlando, can you undo my corset? the singer, 36, asked in a captured video by someone in the crowd. Perry then explained to the audience that her dress was a bit tight and that she couldn’t sing until she was loosened. Bloom, 44, wasted no time, immediately hopping on stage to help his lady. Pull it out completely, I have a belt here, Perry told Bloom, as the crowd watched and clapped. Until the end. OK, now I can breathe. Orlando Bloom stole a kiss after helping Katy Perry with her dress on Friday. Twitter Bloom obeyed, kissing Perry on the shoulder before running off to his seat. Shortly after the Beverly Hills event on Friday, Bloom caught on Instagram to gush over Perry, who has been honored for empowering children in underserved communities through her Firework Foundation. The two couldn’t take their eyes off each other at the Varietys Power of Women event on Friday. Wire picture I’m so proud of you and your big heart standing up for everyone around you, Bloom captioned a photo of his bride-to-be on the red carpet. @fireworkfoundation is the essence of your beautiful and childish mind The couple have been engaged since February 2019 and share a child together, daughter Daisy Dove, 1 year old. Bloom is also the father of Flynn, his 10-year-old son, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

