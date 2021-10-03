City fight to share the loot in Anfield classic

City came back twice from behind to secure a draw for Liverpool in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

After dominating the first half, City then fell behind after the break thanks to Sadio Mane’s opener in the 59th minute.

Man of the Match Phil Foden then deservedly drew with Pep Guardiolas, but Mo Salah struck again for the hosts with 14 minutes remaining.

However, a superb effort from Kevin De Bruyne with nine minutes remaining helped share the booty in what was a classic clash between the parties.

What happened

With a packed house making the hosts roar, City had to withstand a frenzied first 15 minutes with Liverpool taking advantage of first territory and possession.

But after pulling the sting out of the initial pressure from Jurgen Klopps’ sides, City took the initiative at Anfield in the first half.

And a moment of sheer brilliance from Bernardo almost orchestrated a breakthrough in the 20th minute.

The Portuguese midfielder displayed both strength and skill as he made his way through a succession of tackles at Liverpool after dispossessing Jordan Henderson before throwing an inviting cross ball on the way to the recalled Phil Foden.

The England international touched the left side of the box before hitting a low shot which was blocked by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

With City exploiting the space in the left channel, Pep Guardiolas’ side then saw an appeal for a potential penalty denied after James Milner appeared to cut Foden as he scored the goal.

However, referee Paul Tierney and the VAR did not budge.

Even more pressure from the city then saw De Bruyne propel a diving header from exquisite Fodens cross from the left wing just too high.

And on the stroke of halftime, only a desperate diving block from Alisson turned Foden down as he entered on goal after a superb 80-yard assist from Ederson.

The only thing missing from a magnificent overall performance in the first half was a goal and the only nagging fear was that we might regret not having made that pressure clear.

As if to reinforce that concern, Liverpool first tested Ederson four minutes after the restart, the City keeper alert to task as he stifled Diogo Jotas’ instant shot.

And Liverpool’s first significant attack saw them take the lead in the 59th minute.

Salah was the architect, the Egyptian finding a pocket of space on the right flank and his precise reverse pass put Sadio Mane into space in the box, the Senegalese strike shooting home past the Ederson.

City however produced a superb retaliation in the 69th minute thanks to the irrepressible Foden.

Jesus was the provider, sliding across Liverpool’s box before throwing an inviting ball at Foden down the left side of the box.

Foden then applied a magnificent finish, hitting a low drive into the corner of the net to finally reward our offensive effort.

Bernardo was then knocked down by Milner who was already on a yellow card but referee Tierney opted to take no further action.

However, with 14 minutes remaining, Liverpool then regained the lead thanks to Salah.

The Egyptian had a good, furious run on the right side of the surface before sending a powerful finish in front of Ederson.

But this City side has character as much as class.

And it was emphatically demonstrated in the 81st minute when we equalized again thanks to De Bruyne.

Foden was once again the architect, his center being deflected in the trajectory of the Belgian who hit a superb effort of 20 yards which entered Matip.

Rodri then produced a crucial final block to keep Fabinho from five yards after Ederson knocked down a cross and Jesus could only have won it to have his shot blocked.

A classic worthy of pre-game billing.

Dazzling foden

Anfield saw Phil Foden produce one of his finest performances in a stunning 4-1 win last February.

And, recalled in the starting lineup, the 21-year-old was once again at his sharp and spellbinding best upon his return to Merseyside.

Deployed to the left side of our attacking trident, Foden gave former City star James Milner a tough and grueling afternoon with his movement and vision a joy to behold.

Only a few exploits from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept Foden from scoring in the first half.

But his effort was rightly rewarded with 20 minutes from the hour when he struck in a breathtaking manner.

A happiness to watch.

LINE UPS:

City: Ederson, Walker, Dias (c), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish (Sterling 65), Jesus, Foden

Subscribers: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota (Firmino 68), Mane

Subscribers: Konate, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, N Williams

Pep reaction

“What a game. That’s why the last few years Man City and Liverpool have always been there because we try to play that way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win, but we didn’t lose .

“That’s why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was awesome, really awesome. “

“The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager. Each time it is an incredible challenge for us.

“The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows that we are a great team.”

What this means

City move up to third in the table with 14 points, just one place and one point behind Liverpool and two of the leaders Chelsea.

All three teams have played seven games so far.

And after

With the Premier League now taking a brief hiatus due to the October international break, City will only be in action again on Saturday 16 October.

We will return to the home action at Burnley with the Etihad Premier League meeting starting at 3pm.

