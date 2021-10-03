Barclays hacked through Monzo account, PISP





Millions of pounds have been stolen from Barclays accounts in a series of coordinated cyber attacks by a fraudster using a Monzo account and a payment initiation service provider (PISP), reported The Telegraph. PISPs are a more recent concept, introduced by the European Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and give retail customers the ability to pay businesses directly from their bank account instead of using a debit or credit card. There is nothing new or different in the approach of fraudsters in these specific cases of using a PISP, a Barclays spokesperson said, according to the report. It’s the same kind of social engineering to convince victims to share access codes / pinsentry codes as it does to scam customers through traditional channels. We regularly warn customers to never disclose their Pinsentry codes, access codes or any other passwords to prevent this type of fraud from occurring. The cyberattack follows an antitrust investigation into Monzo by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Monzo, a London challenger bank, is accused of violating financial crime controls and anti-money laundering (AML) warrants. Read more: Monzo faces FCA investigation into alleged AMLA violations A cyberattack involving a PISP occurred in May, according to the minutes of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (Obie) meeting, The Telegraph reported. Monzo didn’t seem to be involved. In this case, the victim clicked on a text message link to verify a payment and was redirected to a phishing website that mirrored the victim’s bank. The cyber thief then slipped victims’ login credentials, created an account and used PISP to initiate payment requests, the report said. This attack prompted the Obie Steering Group to discuss the possibility of open bank payments being more exploitable due to the different methods used for fraud prevention and detection throughout the payment journey. Read also: PSPs embrace open banking APIs for speed, compliance and insight —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: TODAY’S SELF-SERVICE PURCHASE JOURNEY – SEPTEMBER 2021 On: Eighty percent of consumers want to use non-traditional payment options like self-service, but only 35 percent were able to use them for their most recent purchases. Today’s Self-Service Shopping Journey, a PYMNTS and Toshiba Collaboration, analyzes more than 2,500 responses to find out how merchants can address availability and perception issues to meet demand for self-service kiosks.

