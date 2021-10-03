LOral Paris stages the fashion show

PARIS LOral Paris stepped up its messages on Sunday, holding a parade in the square overlooking the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadro, known as the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, or Human Rights Plaza.

The brand added Womens to the French Square name, which literally translates to Rights of Man Plaza, in keeping with the theme of the event, Empowering Women, and to present the LOral Stand Up Against Street Harassment cause.

More from WWD

We thought it was important to make a [runway show] who is an activist, said Dlphine Viguier-Hovasse, LOral Paris president of the global brand, behind the scenes.

The event, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the LOral Paris slogan Because you’re worth it, was open to everyone and broadcast on the brands’ social networks in 30 countries.

Being accessible is also very important, the executive said.

Ahead of its debut, fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the brand’s ambassadors, including actors Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; singer-songwriters Yseult and Camila Cabello, and model Soo Joo Park.

They paraded down the runway through a crowd of dancers dressed in white, with t-shirts emblazoned with slogans like Feminist and Feminine.

Time has received the optimistic message; after torrential rains all morning, the sky cleared for the outdoor show.

If the rain had continued, it wouldn’t have fazed Mirren. I’m English, I can do it, said the actress, who will soon start filming a biopic of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Her biggest concern was the dizzying heels she had to wear.

Helen Mirren – Credit: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

I will fall like a giant, she said. Well see at rehearsal if I can handle these shoes. I love them, because it’s nice to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you’re surrounded by all those gazelles and you’re like a little desert rat out there.

The story continues

On the track, Mirren even managed a few movements, keeping the rhythm of the dancers to the delight of the audience. The Stand Up cause is close to his heart.

When I arrived in London I was about 17 or 18 years old. I would say twice a week a guy was exposing himself to me, whether it was on the subway, walking down the street, then I was talking to other women and girls, and they told me too, explained -she. When I was 25, that stopped happening. It had nothing to do with attractiveness, everything to do with power, bullying, victimization.

Heard praised LOral Paris for engaging audiences with the program to challenge something that affects women and girls around the world.

I never thought that in a million years I would wish or feel excited to be in a fashion show, Heard said, admitting she suffers from stage fright. But I feel incredibly honored to be able to do so with LOral Paris, because it is a brand that deeply embodies the essence of the emancipation of women. It is the mark of femininity and feminism; it’s the perfect expression of both, and they do it through initiatives like Stand Up.

Heard said she felt honored to be part of such a diverse group of spokespersons and to support Stand Up in Paris, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed.

It’s pretty iconic, so I’m saying goodbye to stage fright at least for a moment and just praying that I don’t stumble, she said.

The actress had to wear Elie Saab. I really like this brand, she says.

Amber Heard – Credit: Courtesyo f Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

His personal style has changed.

I recently became a mother so my fashion has changed slightly to accommodate me, said Heard, explaining that she leans towards looks that I feel powerful in, that I feel good in, that are beautiful but effortless. . I go with brands that offer something chic, but are wearable for a mom on the go who sleeps little, with one hand free to dress.

Heard is currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and will then be filming two films.

Another new mom, King, in Paris with her four-month-old son Kian, also spoke about her experience of bullying.

As someone who has been bullied from a young age, it has always been truly terrifying. I think that is what is powerful about what LOral wants to do today, what is his mantra: that we deserve to be in public, to move freely, to speak freely, to be our selves the most. vulnerable or the most powerful without anyone preventing it, she said. .

King juggled breastfeeding and his professional commitments. You’re in these public spaces and you start to think about your baby, and all of a sudden you want to breastfeed her, it sneaks up on you, she confided. We really can do anything. This is how amazing and powerful we are as human beings, and we deserve to be supported and celebrated.

On the catwalk, she wore a mighty Azzaro pantsuit, but in real life right now, her priority is how easy and fast I can open my shirt to feed my child, she laughed.

In November, King begins work on her next film project, a thriller by Eugene Ashe, with whom she worked on the 2020 feature film Sylvies Love.

French singer-songwriter Yseult, who joined the LOral Paris team earlier this year, closed the show in a Casey Cadwallader outfit for Mugler. She took the microphone to invite all the ambassadors present to say in unison, I’m worth it.

Yseult – Credit: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

Courtesy of Stéphane Feugre

Yseult told WWD: It’s important for me to join the fight with all these women, because we need to be able to walk the streets without being afraid, and dress as we want, and express ourselves with our bodies as we do. want to.

Yseult, who champions body positivity, said: My relationship to fashion is quite complex, as I needed time to get to know my body.

She continued: I love fashion, I love beautiful pieces, and I love to play with silhouettes, and jewelry I love jewelry.

Yseult is currently on tour. It’s Monday through Sunday right now, she says.

Many up-and-coming fashion designers were included in the show, including Rokh, Uniforme, Xuly Bt and Coperni, as well as inclusive brand Ester Manas. The other brands present on stage were Azzaro, Balmain, Koch, Olivier Theyskens and Giambattista Valli.

Val Garland, global makeup director at LOral Paris, worked with 46 talents behind the scenes.

It was about bringing the best of themselves to the dfil, Garland said. I tell my artists that I want them to treat every talent like they are going on the red carpet. So whatever gives them the most autonomy, the most confidence. Everything revolves around the beauty of each woman.

Stéphane Lancien, global hairdressing artist at LOral Paris, adopted the same tone: This time we keep the personality [and style] of the woman.

For Luma Grothe, he created a 50s ponytail.

Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan] love very glamorous hair, so we do glamorous hair. Some women like to play, some women feel better with simple things, he said.

Garland wanted the event to be a celebration of individuality and joy. I want to do uplifting makeup that makes people look beautiful, she said.

Since its launch in March 2020, Stand Up has trained 400,000 people, and Viguier-Hovasse was counting on the show to make itself known. As a final act, a huge banner was displayed on the podium extolling the Stand Up cause.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE:

Nidhi Sunil is the first global ambassador of Indian models of LOral Paris

LOral Paris to present a live show during Paris Fashion Week

LOral returns to pre-pandemic growth in the first half of the year

Launch gallery: All LOral Show looks at Paris Fashion Week

Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.