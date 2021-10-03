6 men’s leather jackets perfect for fall • EBONY





Autumn is here and the air is getting a bit cooler and brighter outside. It’s time to grab a jacket before you leave the house. Remember growing up when our parents told us “take a coat, it’s going to be cold later tonight”. And, how much we hated carrying it around, and somehow it would go astray? Now that we spend our own hard-earned coins on our clothes, we cherish them a little more and understand the value of getting as much out of them as possible. Leather jackets can make an outfit look boring in seconds. Retailers such as Zara, Won Hundred, Acne Studios, Emporio Armani, and All Saints each make a great interpretation of raised outerwear. Let’s say you’re not feeling great but you’ve already promised your friends that you will date them. Just slip on a sleek leather mattress topper over your casual outfit like a comfy casual tee, jeans or basic joggers and comfy shoes, and you’re good to go. You will seem like you’re putting effort into your entire look when you haven’t really thought about it, that’s the power of a really nice leather jacket. Here are 6 stylish leather jackets that will help spruce up any look, when you don’t care. This classic biker style was designed with a recycled sleeve liner. So not only will you look stylish, but you will also be doing your part to help the environment. All saints Floyd Leather Biker Jacket, $ 619, allsaints.com For a clean and minimalist look, this is your new must-have piece. Emporio Armani Lambskin Jacket, $ 825, armani.com This slim version gives you a European look that will take your outfit to the next level. Schott new York Waxed and grained natural cowhide leather jacket, $ 850, schottnyc.com The structure and cut of a denim jacket but leather instead. Hundred won Vinny leather jacket, $ 629, wonhundred.com For those who want the vintage look but aren’t looking to spend a ton of money. Zara Vintage leather jacket, $ 199, zara.com See also

The perfect bike for the rebel in all of us. Acne Studios Nate Clean Leather Jacket, $ 1,650, acnestudios.com

