Fashion
Teen mom Catelynn Lowell stuns in gown weeks after giving birth, poses with Cheyenne Floyd at producer wedding
CATELYNN Lowell looked exceptional in a flowy black dress just weeks after giving birth to her fourth child as she posed with her co-star Cheyenne Floyd at an MTV producer’s wedding.
The Sun revealed earlier this week that Teen Mom star OG and her husband Tyler still owe nearly a MILLION in taxes after the birth of their daughter.
Catelynn, 29, posed alongside Cheyenne, 28, as the two actors reunited for a producer’s wedding.
The new mother of four looked gorgeous in a silky black maxi dress with an empire waist and a hooded sleeve.
The reality TV star’s purple hair was styled in soft waves and pinned back as she smiled with her longtime friend.
FAMILY MATTERS
Catelynn welcomed her fourth daughter, Rya Rose, in August alongside her husband Tyler Baltierra.
They are also parents to their daughter Carly, 12, whom they placed for adoption on the 16th and Pregnant, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2.
FINANCIAL CONSTRAINT
Earlier this week, The Sun exclusively revealed that despite their family happiness, the couple still owe nearly $ 900,000 in unpaid taxes.
The Sun previously reported that the couple were hit with a federal tax lien of $ 535,010.97 on November 19, 2019 for the years 2016 and 2017.
Then, in 2018, the couple received another federal tax lien in the amount of $ 321,789.06.
A Michigan employee confirmed that taxes remain unpaid to this day.
Tyler and Catelynn once owned children’s clothing business Tierra Reign, but the business has been inactive for over a year now.
MTV’s dad has also flipped and sold homes as he currently owns property in addition to the $ 220,000 octagon-shaped house they live in.
In October 2020, the TV star sold his Burtchville, Michigan home for $ 175,000, making a profit of $ 101,560, as he bought the home on March 7, 2016 for $ 73,440.
In addition to the money made by Teen Mom and the social media ads, Catelynn also pursued a career in micro-blading eyebrows which provides her with constant income.
EDUCATION FIRST
Although their tax debts are skyrocketing, Tyler previously revealed that they have “saved” money for their daughters’ future.
In an interview with the Awesome daddy showearlier this year he claimed his kids are financially set up for life because of their pay from the MTV series.
College is paid and that was the main thing for me and Catelynn – each of our kids has trust funds that the money goes into and they can’t touch it, ”he told the ‘host.
LOVE FOREVER
Despite their financial woes, Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship has remained strong for the past 15 years.
At the end of last month, they proved their infatuation again after the mother-of-four debuted with a brand new hairstyle.
The Michigan native flaunted all-new purple locks and glamorous makeup in a car selfie Tyler shared with his supporters.
Catelynn gave the camera a sweet smile as she wore a shiny black top with a plunging neckline, hoops and a choker necklace.
Her husband captioned the post: “Those eyes are my favorite place to get lost!”
Fans were in awe of the sweet remark, including Cate who replied, “Aweeeee I love youuuuu” in the comments section.
