Fashion
Ready for freezing? 14 men’s winter hats to wear in 2021
Contrary to what Jerry Maguire’s kid says, the average human head weighs over 8 pounds (try telling his adorable face, though). We don’t lose half of our body heat through our heads either. studies show this amount lost is proportional to the amount of visible skin. There are a strange amount of myths about the human head, but one thing is certain, a cozy winter hat will help keep you warm in cold weather, no matter how heavy your noggin is.
Of course, the best winter hat for men is not only one that is insulated and comfortable, but also one that is stylish. After all, a hat is one of the first things someone will see when they look at your face.
The most flattering and versatile men’s winter hat is a cap. Whether acrylic, wool or cotton, the right beanie will bring a lot of warmth and a touch of style. That said, a beanie isn’t the only option. A bucket hat is not as insulating, but water resistant can help you stay dry on a wet winter day. And if it’s particularly cold, a ushanka (a Russian hat with a fur lining and ear flaps) is sure to keep you warm. These are some of the best winter hats for men to buy.
1. Carhartt Knit Cuff Beanie for Men
The Carhartt beanie is a classic for a reason: it’s affordable, warm, stylish, and available in three million give or take colors. It is made from acrylic and is meant to be hand washed. The cuff can be adjusted as needed for a more comfortable fit. We named it the best winter hat of 2020, and we might do it again this year.
2. Pack of 2 Amazon Essentials Knit Beanies
Amazon Essentials is a great line of clothing for everyday basics. This set of 2 contains a gray and black knit beanie that will keep your head and ears warm on those cold winter days on the horizon. Colors will go with just about anything, and the price is pretty hard to beat.
Buy: Amazon Essentials Knit Beanie $ 16.90
3. Drakes lambswool hat
Drakes makes some of the best accessories for men, and they are known the world over for their ties. This beanie is made in Scotland from 100% lambswool and its ribbed texture adds an extra visual touch. The dark green color is ideal for fall and winter tones. Available via Todd Snyder, it will go great with new designers LLBean collaboration.
4. Madewell Wool Five Panel Baseball Cap
If it’s not cold enough for a beanie, but you still want a warm hat that will tame your headboard, consider getting a woolen baseball cap. It will provide some warmth while completing the look of woolen jackets and sweaters.
Buy: Madewell wool cap $ 32.00
5. Patagonia Fishermans Beanie
The Patagonias Beanie is made from a recycled polyester fabric, making it a great option if you find wool and acrylic itchy. The ribbed texture makes it stretchy, while adding an appealing visual texture. It is available in a range of colors and has a small Patagonia logo on the cuff. What can we say that we really love this hat.
Buy: Patagonia Fishermans Beanie $ 35.00
6. A sort of Guise Khoni trapper’s hat
Trapper hats and ushankas are unbeatable when it comes to warmth, but they can sometimes make you feel like you’ve stepped out of a Jack London novel. This trapper hat from A Kind of Guise comes in understated navy blue with a tonal sheepskin lining. The hat is made of a blend of wool and cotton, with a polyester faux sheepskin.
Buy: A Kind of Guise Trapper Hat $ 165.00
7. LL Bean Men Pistil Tinh Beanie
Waffles aren’t just for eating the waffle texture of this beanie allows it to stretch easily, while providing insulation. It has a classic cuffed design and is available in several soft colors. It is made from acrylic.
8. Rains Bucket Hat
Sometimes the winter is cold, and other times it is cold and wet. This Rains bucket isn’t as insulating as a woolen hat, but it will keep you dry, which is important for staying warm. It is available in a range of colors and features a subtle Rains logo.
9. Filson Watch Cap Bonnet
Filson is known for their legendary bags and outerwear, and this watch cap brings an outdoorsy touch to your daily routine, even if that just means taking the bus to work. The orange flame color is a great eye-catching option. This beanie is made from wool of American origin.
10. Goodthreads Men’s Sherpa Trapper Hat
We love this Goodthreads version of the classic trapper hat. Instead of fur (or faux fur, more often) on the inner lining, these winter hats feature a sherpa-style lining. We also love the stylish plaid pattern, which sets this trapper hat apart from other men’s winter hats.
Buy: Goodthreads Men’s Sherpa Trapper Hat $ 24.30
11. Gap organic cotton ribbed beanie
Synthetics and wool can be itchy, which is why cotton is king when it comes to softness. This Gap beanie is affordable and made from a blend of organic cotton and acrylic. Best of all, it’s available in a ton of different colors. Refuel and stay warm all winter.
12. Katahdin Pom LL Bean Hat for Adults
If you’re not afraid to make a style statement, opt for this pom pom beanie from LL Bean. It has a mountain-inspired print on the cup with a pronounced LL Bean logo on the cuff. If you wear it around town, it’s as good as an Id Rather Be Camping bumper sticker.
13. Target Men’s Speckled Knit Beanie Goodfellow & Co
Need a piece of clothing fast and don’t have a lot to spend? Target has you covered. This beanie has an elegant speckled pattern and ribbed texture. It’s made from a blend of acrylic and polyester, and the internal lining keeps you comfortable and warm.
14. Amazon Essentials Plaid Trapper Hat
Not all men can wear a trapper hat, but if these winter hats suit your sense of style, then more power for you! This plaid trapper hat will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. The ears, inner surface and forehead are lined with faux fur for added comfort. This winter for men is also available in blue or black.
Buy: Amazon Plaid Trapper Hat $ 17.00
