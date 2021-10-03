Naomi Campbell steals the Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS Once again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old track veteran trod the boards of the Lanvins flower-themed collection on Sunday to the screams of guests in a dramatic black cape.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, fashion insiders traveled to the western end of Paris for Matthew Williams’ Givenchy display that has returned to the future.

Here are some highlights of today’s spring 2022 collections:

FLOWER POWER BY LANVINS

Flowers are a natural touchstone for spring. Lanvin was the last house to use flowers this season, designer Bruno Sialelli using them with aplomb. He gave dynamism, humor and a contemporary touch to this fresh morning collection.

Slightly structured garments, crisp but flowing, allowed the collection to start with a minimalist vibe.

Then came the historic touches needed for the heritage-conscious brand, the world’s oldest working fashion house. The glittery sequined panels on the chiffon dresses were taken from a 1934 dress named Concerto.

But it was when the vibrant flowers appeared that the real fun came out. The first flower on the runway was in the form of an oversized bracelet and then, like a print, blooming in yellow, through a funky short suit.

A print of blooming flowers in black and yellow was omnipresent, an image executed with out of focus. This gave the spring reverie a harsher urban edge. Flowers on a trendy bikini top provided an elegant pop of color under a vanilla suit jacket.

A pastel gray dress had so many blue flower appliques that they actually spread, spawning on the models’ bare breasts as sticky brooches.

However, it still seems like there’s a long way to go before anyone can replace longtime Lanvin designer and icon Alber Elbaz, who passed away last year.

GIVENCHYS ANACHRONISM

Williams was in excellent shape on Sunday, putting a fashion twist on historic clothing.

Guests sat around a futuristic white oval runway to watch the looks, which were filmed live by a menacing black robot on wheels following the models.

Anachronism was omnipresent in this 70-piece show, which foamed with the flourishes and frills of yesteryear.

Skinny black pants morphed into platform sneakers to evoke 18th-century leggings, while chunky shoes sported an arched sole in the spirit of old-fashioned clogs.

The corset silhouettes perfectly captured this season’s mania with the bikini style, while the crisp collars felt partly Elizabethan strawberry and partly space age. There were funny contradictions.

Yet these historical pieces never looked like parodies. Perhaps it was the minimalist touches or the dominance of black in the designs that allowed the collection to feel contemporary at all times.

LOREAL CAMPAIGNS AGAINST HARASSMENT

The setting, the Human Rights Square, was symbolic. The square was where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted in 1948. And this event was LOreal’s big comeback to Paris Fashion Week with a show against street harassment and in favor of the emancipation of women.

As in its three previous seasons, the house has put on a glitzy exhibition featuring stars such as actress Helen Mirren and Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau. It was open to the public and broadcast in over 30 countries.

While the cosmetics giant takes care of makeup and staging, fashion is left to professional designers: Behind the sparkling looks were Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler and Issey Miyake, as well as a selection of emerging houses. such as Koch and Ester Manas.

LOreal is on the post with a tie. But this has not always been the case. In 2020, transgender model and actress Munroe Bergdorf jumped on LOreals posts #BlackoutTuesday to accuse the beauty brand of hypocrisy for firing her three years ago when she complained about racism in a language strong. Bergdorf, who was fired as LOreal UK’s first openly transgender model in 2017 for speaking out against white racial violence, later accepted a consultancy role with the UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board to help influence and inform the Mark.

PAUL SMITH IS CRISP AND LOOSE

Color, sharpness and suppleness were the key ingredients of Paul Smith. For spring, the British fashion icon returned to the decade of optimism: the glorious’ 90s. It made for a live show that felt fresh and youthful, even if bringing back that era as a vintage benchmark did. that some fashionistas feel old!

Striped silk bandanas, puffy plaid shirts and tight-fitting coffee jackets with round shoulders and flared pants evoked the era of Brit Pop.

However, other items of clothing became artistic, such as a knitted sweater and trousers featuring geometric yellow squares reminiscent of the painter Piet Mondrian.

___

Thomas Adamson can be followed on Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K