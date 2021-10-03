Karlie Kloss Slips Into A Sensational Black Satin Dress As She Arrives At The Ritz In Paris

Karlie Kloss looked sensational arriving at the Ritz in Paris during Fashion Week Sunday Night.

The model, 29, showed off a sultry show by slipping into a black satin midi dress with asymmetrical fringed straps.

She reinforced her six-foot-two frame with strappy heels, while still holding a leather clutch in her hand.

The entrepreneur has scraped her hair back into an elegant bun on her head.

Karlie showcased her natural looks by wearing a subtle makeup that consisted of a hint of smoky eye and neutral lip color.

The outing comes after the fashion star and her husband Joshua Kushner announced they would be starting a family last October, then welcomed their son Levi Joseph last March.

The couple were first spotted spending time together at an after-party for the 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

They waited a whole year before making their first public appearance as a couple, and they made their relationship official on Instagram in 2014.

Although the two started engagement rumors in 2017, they first ended the idea before deciding to start planning their wedding the following year.

The couple formalized their union in a wedding ceremony held in October 2018, and they hosted a second event in June 2019.

In October 2020, multiple sources reported that the two were planning to bring a child into their lives.

The model later confirmed she was pregnant with a video that was shared on her Instagram the following month, in which she showed off her then-growing baby bump.

She eventually gave birth to Levi Joseph last March, and she went public with the big news through her account.

