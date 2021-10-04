The Evolution of Nigerian Fashion Since Independence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian fashion has always been distinct, striking and very defining. Now a forerunner not only in Africa but around the world, the Nigerian fashion industry has undergone several changes over the years and decades, reinventing itself, taking parts of the old and blending it with the new, while maintaining its distinctive look and flavor.

To say that Nigerians have always been fashionable is to put the enormity of our lifestyle and our elegance to an understatement. But as a child who grows too big for their diapers, Nigerians’ fashion sense has evolved over the years.

The sixties

Most Nigerian women wore long dresses and hats. The women wore fitted and oversized outfits according to their preference and complemented with permed and well-sprayed Afros. The uneducated people simply wore their native clothes and did simple, local hairstyles. Another trend that took the fashion industry by storm at the time was mini skirts and dresses. This trend was said to have been invented by Mary Quant and was intended to seductively show off women’s legs. During this time, bright colors were introduced for men and there was also an obsession with prints and patterned fabrics. Women’s fashion consisted of mini-dresses with feminine silhouettes (outline), while men wore garish, colorful and patterned shirts. In addition, thin ties were all the rage. At that time, platform and wooden shoes were very fashionable, although they were not as tall as they are today. In addition, stiletto heels were very popular at that time. The men rocked ankle boots, fitted shirts with strong prints and the first two buttons opened by an afro killer.

The seventies

The trend for women was what we now call oleku, thanks to a movie of the same name; a puff-sleeved buba worn over an iro that stopped a little above the knees up to mid-thigh. Men wore agbadas and danshikis, trends that have made a dramatic comeback. For a more western look, it was all about colors. For example, a man could wear a blue jumpsuit and matching shoes. The 1970s also gave birth to jerry curls and perms for both sexes. Matching (wearing accessories to match the colors of the dresses) also became very common during this period and even men are not left out.

The eighties

In the 80s, everything was great; the bigger the better. Maxi skirts for women, loose suits for men, big jewelry, huge perms and wild Afro were the order of the day. Some of the fashion raves may seem silly to us today as some people wore leggings, a sweater, and a miniskirt at the same time, all very colorful.

The nineties

Fashion began to experience subtle changes; it got more retro, pop and hip with a lot of notable American influence. Capris pants began to appear; miniskirts, scousers a pair of shorts and skirts sewn together have also popped up among many others. For native outfits, boubous were the most popular at this time. Menswear has also undergone a change. The hems of the pants got narrower and tighter as they adjusted to the hips and the waist relaxed. The men wore their hair cut short and the discolorations appeared as they ditched the curl enhancers and relaxers. Truth be told, American hip-hop, movies, and lifestyles strongly influenced the fashion and clothing, shoes, and hair of that era reflected that. Each trend was more or less retro, inspired by an earlier era. Some of the trends have come back bigger, better and sexier; the little black dress (made popular by legendary French designer Coco Chanel), elephant-legged jeans, crop tops, pants, ballet flats and oversized glasses. Most of these trends have continued into this decade. It was also around this time that Ankara fabrics appeared and gained popularity nationally. People started using them at parties and soon after aso-ebi grew into a big thing, exploding his popularity, even more, something he still enjoys to this day.

Year 2000-present

American fashion still influences what many people wear, but luckily many Nigerians adopt local clothes, wearing them to official and social functions. Despite the trendy weaves – Brazilian, Peruvian, bone straight or Chinese, one trend that can be considered unique right now is the natural look of hair that more and more women are ditching straighteners and embracing. their natural hair. Lightening creams are also all the rage now and shoes are a mix of so many eras with Nigerian shoe designers making western styles of shoes but using traditional fabrics like Aso-oke for them. Another good thing is that a lot of old school looks are making a comeback. Skinny jeans and elephant legs are gone, headscarves in the shape of turbans and caps and even afros are back. In terms of hairstyles, the young men and women of Nigeria’s independence era envisioned a myriad of beautifully intricate threads and weaves that sometimes resemble cobwebs or waves. Puffs and cornrows were also popular and of course, alongside the almighty afro. Fashion is a repetitive process, and Nigerian fashion is no exception.

Bags

One of the meeting points of fashion-conscious women of the 60s, 70s, 80s and modern fashionistas is the way women love bags. No set was complete without a bag. The difference in the type of bags that women wear today is that the bags of the old days are smaller. Nowadays, the line between a handbag and a travel bag is increasingly blurred, as more and more women crave large everyday luggage. Everyday bags have also gotten bigger and heavier, but small bags and handbags are back with a bang as many women can be seen carrying tiny bags that can carry very little.

As Nigerian fashion evolves more and more every day with fashion designers and catwalks presenting Nigerian fashion to the world, Nigerian fashion is a global force that is here to stay.